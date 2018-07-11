We finally have our first official look at Zachary Levi in Shazam!. During production, quite a few set photos leaked online that had fans scratching their heads. Zachary Levi bulked up quite a bit for the role ahead of filming. Yet, the photos made it appear as though they had cheesily padded up the costume. Based on this first official photo, it appears as though that's exactly what they've done as it looks identical to what we've seen previously. Just a bit more polished.

The photo features the titular hero hanging out in front of a convenience store alongside his buddy Freddy Feeman, played by IT star Jack Dylan Grazer. The two are in the middle of a soda run. Shazam, though a very powerful superhero who looks like a grown man, is actually a 14-year-old boy named Billy Batson who transforms into the hero by uttering his name. Batson is played by Andi Mack star Asher Angel in the movie.

As for the costume specifically, fans are surely going to be divided on the look. Director David F. Sandberg, best known for his work on horror hits Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation, reveals what went into the redesign of the suit for the big screen. While it has the hood from the New 52 version of Shazam, a glowing lightning bolt, and gold gauntlets from his animated movie appearances, Sandberg says he mostly wanted a golden age look to the suit.

"I wanted to keep the shorter cape as a throwback to the original because that's something that sets him apart from Superman or Batman. It makes him feel a bit more Golden Age superhero, which is the vibe I'm going for."

And what of the padding in the suit? The director offered, "I don't know if [the suit is] crazy big if you look at some of the others, look at Batman." In Shazam, Billy Batson plays an orphan who is assigned to a new foster home. Once there, he befriends Freddy, who is a hardcore comic book fan. One day, Billy's subway ride is interrupted by a mysterious Wizard (Djimon Hounsou) who has been searching for ages to find the right successor to inherit his powers. Billy is the lucky one who has been selected, gaining a host of powers that put him in the same category as Superman, in terms of strength and capabilities.

Mark Strong is on board as the main villain Doctor Sivana. Shazam will have a presence this year at Warner Bros.' San Diego Comic-Con presentation and it's highly likely we'll be seeing the first teaser trailer at that time. So be sure to keep your eyes peeled for that next weekend. Maybe the suit will make more sense once we actually see it in action. Shazam is set to arrive in theaters on April 5, 2019. Be sure to check out the first official photo of Zachary Levi in costume for yourself below. This news comes to us courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.