David F. Sandberg, the director of Warner Bros. recent superhero venture Shazam!, took to Twitter to share interesting details about the movie and its behind-the-scenes action. For more than an hour, Sandberg kept updating his twitter feed with various facts regarding the making of the film as he watched the entire movie during a session of #QuarantineWatchParty, similar to what Zack Snyder did recently with Batman V Superman.

Shazam tells the story of troubled teen Billy Batson, who finds himself one day bequeathed with the mystical powers of the wizard Shazam, which turn him into a Superman-like being. Now Billy must learn to use his powers to stop Dr. Sivana from unleashing the seven deadly sins on the world, while also struggling to find his place as a foster kid with a missing mother.

Sandberg revealed that Shazam had a sneaky crossover with his earlier movie Lights Out, in that both featured the same character of a social worker played by Andi Osho. He also posted several photos and videos taken of the sets used on the film, including the lair in which Billy first met the wizard, and the office in which Dr. Sivana confronted his father and unleashed his demon allies on the occupants of the room. The filmmaker added brief commentaries on how hard certain shooting situations were in terms of technicality and budget, which had a major impact on the final draft of the film audiences got to see.

One of the points about the film that drew some raised eyebrows was how much of a horror angle there was to what was ostensibly a family-friendly superhero comedy. This makes sense if you look at Sandberg's earlier works, which were mostly in the horror genre, and according to the filmmaker, instead of being asked to rein in his horror sensibilities, Warner Bros. encouraged him to lean into them.

Sandberg also shared the photo of a prop newspaper from Billy's stepbrother Freddy's room. The paper is a copy of The Daily Planet, where Clark Kent works as a mild-mannered reporter. The headline of the front page news announces that the crime rate in Gotham is soaring, something that might have been a result of Batman being otherwise engaged dealing with Steppenwolf's invasion of Earth around that time.

The watch party ended, as all proper superhero movies end these days, with an after-credits clip of a deleted scene from the film, posted after Sandberg finished watching the movie. In the scene, Billy has only recently gained his powers and is testing to see what he can and cannot do with them.

Billy as his superhero alter ego is seen holding up a bowl with a goldfish floating inside. He lowers the bowl, and it is revealed that he had been trying without success to communicate with the fish. Freddy then regretfully crosses 'Telepathic communication with fish' off the list of possible powers that Shazam possesses. Hey, you have to leave something for Aquaman to feel special about. This comes direct from David F. Sandberg's Twitter.

Oh right, yeah. This was one of the many things we shot for the testing powers montage. I figured we might as well put something after all of the credits as well. Gotta have a ton of after credits stuff on a superhero movie. #QuarantineWatchParty#Shazamhttps://t.co/YJIqJPpG5s — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

The third and last ponysmasher cameo, the voice of Mr. Mind. #QuarantineWatchParty#Shazam — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

It’s always hard letting second unit shoot stuff, you want to shoot it all yourself. Sivana and Shazam flying around was such boring blue screen work though that I happily gave it all to second unit. #QuarantineWatchParty#Shazampic.twitter.com/wtLKTPWK4E — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

It was awesome having a whole carnival for ourselves. The booths had real candy and everything. I ate candy every day. Screw continuity. #QuarantineWatchParty#Shazam — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

The leaning Ferris wheel built by the physical effects department #QuarantineWatchParty#Shazampic.twitter.com/HgiMgn0y1f — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

Not seen in the movie but the crocodiles playing poker have a painting of humans playing poker. And the art department made one of them look like me. Another prop I wish I’d kept. #QuarantineWatchParty#Shazampic.twitter.com/bJFtOTTfof — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

One of the guys walking by outside the strip club is Seth Green who visited the set that day. #QuarantineWatchParty#Shazam — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

I played all three crocodile men. It was extremely uncomfortable . #QuarantineWatchParty#Shazampic.twitter.com/nZGW0Az23y — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

Here’s two of the sins the way they looked on set #QuarantineWatchParty#Shazampic.twitter.com/pPkfqCWlBD — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

The Batarang prop was from BvS I believe. Should have kept it... #QuarantineWatchParty#Shazam — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

Look at Asher nearly kicking himself in the back for the shot of him jumping off the roof. #QuarantineWatchParty#Shazampic.twitter.com/WAFqayYMc2 — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

In Billy’s mom’s version of the flashback there are a lot of different details. Different hat, gloves, coat, mood, etc. It wasn’t as great as Billy remembered. #QuarantineWatchParty#Shazam — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

Travis, the asshole boyfriend, is played by yours truly. #QuarantineWatchParty#Shazam — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

Because of weird scheduling we had half a day to get that shot with the train passing in the background. We did so many takes. We got double trains, single trains, etc. And yet more important scenes you sometimes have to rush through... #QuarantineWatchParty#Shazam — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

This mall was open when we shot there so that was when our first photos of Shazam’s suit were leaked. #QuarantineWatchParty#Shazam — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

Zac improvised the “get him Batman” line. He also throw Barbie dolls and yelled get him Barbie. That was too much for me though. #QuarantineWatchParty#Shazam — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

Testing the Shazam into police car stunt. It was later done into an actual car, the boxes were just for rehearsal. #QuarantineWatchParty#Shazampic.twitter.com/DeM0SQ5kcD — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

During this scene where Sivana meets Shazam I was so sick. I had a fever and it was super cold (notice the breaths). Between setups I got some sleep in my director’s chair. Not a fun few days. #QuarantineWatchParty#Shazam — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

On Shazam it was all bluescreen because the VFX supervisor said that works best with Alexa cameras. #QuarantineWatchParty#Shazamhttps://t.co/9ZDpFU24Wf — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

We bought 4 or 5 buses for this scene. We had half busses for certain scenes. #QuarantineWatchParty#Shazampic.twitter.com/kyVROXnpjZ — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

That was a very important detail for me. As a director you sometimes get little things in your head and then that’s what they have to be. #QuarantineWatchParty#Shazamhttps://t.co/hwoa3EIZC6 — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

Prop from Freddy’s room. Gotham really needs to do something about their crime problem. #QuarantineWatchParty#Shazampic.twitter.com/kbjZtUxrNG — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

Found this work in progress of ⁦@lottalosten⁩ ‘a death. It shows even better how gruesome her death really is. #QuarantineWatchParty#Shazampic.twitter.com/qbPTP4z1fh — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

It’s pretty crazy what you get to do when you make movies. #QuarantineWatchParty#Shazampic.twitter.com/AWG5oWeLD0 — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

Getting to pick what guns the robbers should use. I decided to keep it reasonable. #QuarantineWatchParty#Shazampic.twitter.com/BXlR5CAwP3 — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

This is an actual convenience store in Hamilton. Behind the counter they had bootleg DVDs. They even had one of my films so I signed it with my bootleg name. #QuarantineWatchParty#Shazampic.twitter.com/8xveQ0ylDZ — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

There was a ton of cool graffiti in Toronto but you can’t use it unless you can find the artist and get permission so we had to add a lot of temporary graffiti of our own. #QuarantineWatchParty#Shazampic.twitter.com/bSKU1WkSOE — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

To light Asher during the hologram this contraption was used where I could remotely control the light myself. That then had to be painted out in post. #QuarantineWatchParty#Shazampic.twitter.com/3miRCoX5VM — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

The sins had real light up eyes. I loved this set and felt quite sad the day it was torn down. The statues were kept though. #QuarantineWatchParty#Shazampic.twitter.com/WoWoZZuOdK — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

Really wish I had kept this Mr. Mind prop. When I’m making movies my mind is all over the place and I realize afterwards that I should have kept more props. ???? #QuarantineWatchParty#Shazampic.twitter.com/0eCxyEpSQy — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

Originally Sivana had to “unlock” the orb to steal it, using this very Goonies-looking contraption. The numbers were for Mark to memorize the combination. #QuarantineWatchParty#Shazampic.twitter.com/dmv9eEkubm — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020