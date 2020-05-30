It recently came to light that Henry Cavill was in talks to reprise his role as Superman in the DCEU, but that his participation would initially be limited to cameos. Fans have been in overdrive on social media speculating about the nature of such appearances. David F. Sandberg, the director of Shazam!, took the opportunity to retroactively insert Cavill into his movie, whose video he posted on Twitter with the following message.

I know a lot of you asked for this but I’m not so sure this is an improvement. But hey, at least you can stop messaging me about it now. pic.twitter.com/Y4BdiJ2MjE — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) May 29, 2020

The scene takes place at the end of the movie when Billy Batson arrives at his high school in his Shazam persona to hype up his step brother Freddy. In the original movie, Billy manages to recruit Superman to also step in carrying a lunch tray. Since Henry Cavill was unavailable at the time, the movie had to make do with a stand-in wearing Superman's suit who is only filmed below his neck.

In Sandberg's re-edit of the scene, at the moment when Superman is being filmed from the neck down, the camera pans up from the neck as the Man of Steel score starts playing. The camera keeps moving up to reveal an impossibly long neck, with the face of Henry Cavill face pasted at the very top.

Obviously, the David F. Sandberg video is meant to be a joke, although it might awaken painful memories in some fans of the actual special effects team at Warner Bros. who saw fit to insert a horribly CGI-imposed mouth on top of Superman's face in Justice League to hide his beard.

For now, this is as close to new Superman content that fans are going to get in live-action movies, but it is clear that Warner Bros. is serious about bringing the character back for future movies. Cavill's Witcher obligations mean a full-length Superman movie might not be on the cards at the moment, but he will most likely show up in cameos and supporting roles in other DCEU movies, similar to the role played by Bruce Banner/Hulk in the MCU.

While Wonder Woman 1984 is already completed, and is thus unlikely to feature a Superman cameo of the time-traveling variety, ala Flash in Batman V Superman, there is still Aquaman 2, Shazam 2, and the solo Flash and Black Adam movies that will probably feature the last son of Krypton in some capacity.

One movie that Kal El will definitely not appear in is Matt Reeves' The Batman, which is set in an entirely different reality from the rest of the DCEU, like last year's Joker. In any case, it would be awkward for Cavill's Superman to have spent two movies bonding with Ben Affleck's Batman only to throw all that out of the window and instead pal up with Pattinson's version of the Dark Knight.

Sandberg's gag video might have been lacking in a proper Superman cameo, but hopefully, the sequel to Shazam! will finally give us a proper look at Superman from the neck up.