A new report suggests that Henry Cavill will make his next appearance as Superman in DC's upcoming Shazam! movie. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson spoke to Cavill not too long ago regarding a possible cameo in the Black Adam movie. However, it doesn't look like Johnson will be getting ready for that production for a little while longer, but Shazam! is getting ready to start filming next month, leading to speculation that Henry Cavill could show up in a flashback-type of situation.

Revenge of the Fans reports that Henry Cavill's Superman will show up in theaters on April 5th, 2019 in Shazam! The report claims that the recent restructuring at Warner Bros. and DC after the box office failure of Justice League has left many questions regarding the next move in in the future of Superman. It has also been rumored that there will be a Man of Steel 2 announcement possibly coming this summer at San Diego Comic-Con, which means it will likely be after 2020 sometime that we will see the sequel. It's important to note that this is unconfirmed at this point in time, so take the news with a grain of salt.

As far as how the Superman cameo will work in the context of Shazam!, it has been rumored that it will have to be a flashback-type of scenario. Young Billy Batson looks up to the Man of Steel and in an audition tape first found by Omega Underground, Batson reportedly has a lot of DC Universe memorabilia, including a gun shell casing that bounced off of Superman. This could be a key moment for a flashback to occur. Revenge of the Fans has another theory that one of the little kids filming with a cellphone at the beginning of Justice League could possibly be a younger Billy Batson. We'll just have to wait and see what happens if at all when the movie hits theaters in 2019.

In other Shazam! news, it was recently announced that No Tomorrow actress Marta Milans has joined the cast reportedly as Billy Batson's foster mother. Her role has not been revealed, but it looks like she will be playing Rosa Vasquez, who with her husband Victor, take care of Billy and his foster brothers and sisters. Victor is rumored to be played by The Walking Dead's Cooper Andrews. However, both roles have not been confirmed officially at this time.

With Superman's future at Warner Bros. in limbo at the moment, a cameo in Shazam! seems to make the most sense for the next time that he will be seen on the big screen. But most fans are wondering what's next for Man of Steel 2, which doesn't really have anything going on at the moment. Henry Cavill has been tight-lipped about the situation, but it's probably because he really doesn't know what's going on either. For now, it looks like Henry Cavill will make a small cameo as Superman in Shazam! The original report is from Revenge of the Fans.