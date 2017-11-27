Is Batman going to sneak his way into the Shazam! movie? Director David F. Sandberg (Annabelle: Creation) is currently in the pre-production phase of Shazam, which is scheduled to start shooting in February. Casting has been taking place and things seem to be moving right along. Sandberg has been taking to social media to tease what he can, when he can, and he recently shared a video that has many fans thinking Batman could be making an appearance in the movie.

Taking to Instagram, David F. Sandberg posted a video from a DC animated project that features Billy Batson knocked unconscious. Batman approaches and, as Billy Batson wakes up, he utters the word, "Shazam!" He then transforms into the legendary comic book hero. The video then cuts to Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne waking up from the dream sequence featured in Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Sandberg edited this together himself and made sure to connect it to the DCEU's current version of Batman.

Is he just having fun for the sake of fun? Sure, that's absolutely a possibility, but it's also not impossible to imagine that the Caped Crusader could be featured, if only briefly, in Shazam. Ben Affleck's future as Batman in the DCEU is in doubt, as multiple reports claim that Matt Reeves is looking at other actors to replace him in The Batman. Jake Gyllenhaal is rumored to be the frontrunner at this point. If that happens, maybe a little Shazam cameo would be a nice way to introduce the new actor? It would also possibly help give more casual DC fans a reason to see Shazam, since he's not nearly as well known.

Recently, Zachary Levi (Chuck) was cast in the titular role of Shazam, with Asher Angel (Andi Mack) set to play Billy Batson, who is a young boy that transforms into the mythical superhero. Mark Strong (Kingsman: The Golden Circle) is also being eyed to play Doctor Sivana, who will serve as the main villain in the movie. Originally, Dwayne Johnson was supposed to play Black Adam in the movie, but that's no longer going to be the case. Though, Johnson is still going to play Black Adam in a solo movie and possibly as a villain in Suicide Squad 2.

Shazam is currently set for release on April 5, 2019. The project has been in development for a long time and has gone through quite a few iterations. It's possible we're readying into this video a bit too much, but it looks like the version that is actually going to be filmed may very well include at least a little bit of Batman. If so, will it be Ben Affleck? That's a completely seperate issue, but the idea of seeing Batman and Shazam on screen together is certainly interesting. David F. Sandberg's Instagram video for yourself below.