Could we be seeing Wonder Woman show up on the big screen again sooner than we thought? If Zachary Levi gets his way, that would be the case. The actor that has been tasked with bringing Shazam! to life on the big screen in the upcoming movie has said that he would love to see Wonder Woman make a cameo in the movie. Here's what he had to say about it in a recent interview.

"I think getting a cameo from anybody would be super cool, but I just think Gal Gadot is so effervescent. She has such a charm. And she seems like a really cool broad. Like, she was in the Israeli army. She's a mom. And I'm like, 'You seem like you're grounded and cool, and you're Wonder Woman, and you rock. And I think it would be really funny to have the 14-year-old Billy Batson inside of Shazam that's really awkward around this beautiful Amazonian. I just think that would be really awesome."

David F. Sandberg is directing Shazam for Warner Bros., which is expected to start filming next month and is slated to be released in theaters in April 2019. Wonder Woman 2 is set to arrive on November 1, 2019, but getting Gal Gadot back on screen before then, even in just a brief cameo, would likely make fans, and Warner Bros., happy. As it stands, the future of DC on screen rests squarely on Diana Prince's shoulders.

Wonder Woman was one of the most critically-praised and financially successful movies of 2017. With any luck, the movie may even score some Oscar nominations later this month. That being the case, Shazam, which centers on a character that general audiences aren't nearly as familiar with, could benefit from having a cameo from Gal Gadot. Even if, on the surface, a Superman cameo might make more sense. Speaking of Superman, Zachary Levi talked a bit more about Shazam, saying the movie will be like Superman meets Big.

"I can't tell you much, as you can probably imagine, but what I can say is I am just out of my mind excited! I get to do my version of Big, basically. It's like Superman meets Big, and that's just so fun...get to be a superhero that's excited about being a superhero, and I think that's refreshing. It's not glum, and like, 'Oh, I have to save the world again.' So I think it's all really gravy."

Asher Angel (Andi Mack) has been cast to play Billy Batson, who transforms into Shazam. Mark Strong is also said to be playing the main villain in the movie. Sadly, Dwayne Johnson isn't going to appear as Black Adam, which was the plan for a very long time, but he's still attached to play the part at some point in a solo movie. Will Zachary Levi get the cameo he wants? He put it out in the universe in this interview with Entertainment Tonight. Your movie, Warner Bros.