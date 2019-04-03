2019 had a pretty rough start at the box office, but things are looking up. Both Captain Marvel and Us have been tearing it up as of late, and Disney's Dumbo may have underperformed a bit in its opening weekend, though it's still proved to be a solid earner. This weekend brings a pair of new heavyweights to theaters in the form of Warner Bros.' Shazam! and Paramount's Pet Sematary. Also bowing this week is STX's real-life drama The Best of Enemies.

Shazam looks to continue the hot streak for DC movies as it should easily take the number one spot. The latest from DC Films, which is directed by David F. Sandberg (Lights Out) and stars Zachary Levi as the titular hero, has been a huge hit with critics so far, currently boasting a 93 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Tracking suggests the movie will earn between $40 and $50 million in its opening box office frame, which would be a solid start.

That having been said, tracking has proved time and time again to be a bit unreliable with some of these big, buzzy titles. I wouldn't be the least be surprised, given the good word of mouth, to see this eclipse $60 million, despite the heavy competition this weekend. Either way, when coupled with the success of Aquaman, it's clear that Warner Bros. has figured out what they're doing with the DC universe.

Taking the number two spot will be Pet Sematary, which is the latest Stephen King novel to get a new adaptation following the success of IT. This one recently debuted at SXSW and has been met with solid buzz as well, as it sits comfortably at 81 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The horror flick, which boasts an impressive cast led by Jason Clarke, John Lithgow and Amy Seimetz, is looking at a debut between $20 and $25 million. One downside is that it's facing competition from Jordan Peele's Us, which won't be far behind with a take just shy of $20 million this weekend. Still, this is another one that could well best expectations.

Disney's Dumbo, which comes from Tim Burton, will lose the top spot and slip to number three (barring anything unexpected) with just north of $20 million. Captain Marvel should round out the top five with between $10 and $13 million. The Best of Enemies, meanwhile, which tells the story of a civil rights activist (Taraji P. Henson) who clashes with a KKK leader (Sam Rockwell) before they form an unlikely friendship, is eyeing a solid start with between $6 and $12 million, based on projections. Be sure to check out our full list of weekend box office predictions below and check back with us on Sunday for a full list of estimates. These numbers were provided by Box Office Mojo.

1 Shazam! 2 Pet Sematary 3 Dumbo 4 Us 5 Captain Marvel 6 The Best of Enemies 7 Five Feet Apart 8 Unplanned 9 Wonder Park 10 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World