A brand new trailer for Shazam! has finally arrived. Fans have been calling for the studio to release a new full-length trailer for quite some time now as the release date for Warner Bros.' latest DC Comics adaptation has been creeping up. They released a lengthy TV spot during the Super Bowl, but that didn't quite do enough to satiate the appetites of those looking forward to seeing the original Captain Marvel make his way to the big screen. Maybe this will do the trick.

The trailer kicks off with a very heroic look at the origin story that sees the young Billy Batson turned into the titular hero. We then transition into a longer version of the testing the powers sequence that was glimpsed in the previous trailer. And, naturally, as would happen with any teenager who gained superpowers, he gets up to no good before actually doing some hero stuff. There are a ton of gags in the new footage, mixed in with some big battle sequences with the evil Dr. Sivana. Also, there's a pretty great Batman reference thrown in there. Overall, it's a showcase of the movie's tone, which looks to be very playful, with a healthy dramatic undercurrent.

It's no secret at this point that the DCEU, as it's commonly referred to, got off to a rocky start. While movies like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad have their defenders, the Zack Snyder version for this universe didn't garner the same level of praise that the Marvel movies have managed up to this point. So, after the disappointing release of Justice League, the studio decided to do some major course correcting with DC Films moving forward. The Snyderverse is no longer.

Aquaman was the first movie to be released after Justice League and it went on to become an overwhelming success. Jason Momoa's first solo adventure as Arthur Curry brought in $1.13 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing DC movie ever. However, Aquaman was already pretty far down the tracks once these changes started being implemented. Shazam, on the other hand, will represent perhaps our first true look at a pure, post-Zack Snyder DC movie. It's clear, at the very least, the darker tone has been abandoned in favor of something more lighthearted. Then again, that would seem to suit this material, specifically.

David F. Sandberg (Lights Out, Annabelle: Creation) is in the director's chair. The cast includes Zachary Levi as the titular her and Asher Angel as the young Billy Batson, who transforms into said her. Mark Strong, Jack Dylan Grazer, Grace Fulton, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Cooper Andrews, Marta Milans and Djimon Hounsou co-star. Will this be another win for the DC universe? We'll know soon enough, as Shazam hits theaters on April 5. Be sure to check out the brand new trailer from the Warner Bros. Pictures YouTube channel below.