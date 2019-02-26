A brand new TV spot for Shazam! has arrived online. This movie has been in the works for a long time, even before the DC universe as we know it really took shape. It started life at New Line and then got folded into being a part of this larger universe. Zachary Levi (Chuck) plays the titular hero and he's highlighted in this latest bit of footage, which paints a picture of a very fun comic book flick, as well as a coming of age story.

The footage is brief, containing many shots we've seen previously, but it does feature a new interaction between Shazam and his nemesis Doctor Sivana (Mark Strong), in which, he reveals that, despite looking like a grown man and a muscle-bound hero, he's actually a 15-year-old boy. Asher Angel plays the young Billy Batson when he's not in his hero form and the young actor gets plenty of screen time in this new spot as well.

Aquaman opened in December and went on to become a $1 billion juggernaut at the box office, which was just what DC needed following the release of Justice League. However, that has put some pressure on Shazam to deliver the goods. Recently, producer Peter Safran revealed that their job, and mandate from the studio, was to just make the best movie they could and not worry about the larger universe at play.

"The mandate for us for the film was always just, 'Make the best movie possible.' There was never any attempt whatsoever to shoehorn it into any existing storylines or universe, et cetera. There was tremendous freedom that they gave it in terms of how to make the movie, and I think that's one of the things that was appealing to him was to tell this great origin story, this fun, action-packed, wish fulfillment movie, and go make the best version of it that you can make."

Still, as we've seen in previous trailers, director David F. Sandberg (Lights Out) is going to make plenty of nods and references to the larger world full of heroes that actually exists in this universe. There are persistent rumors that there will be some sort of nod, or even cameo from Superman, even if it isn't going to be Henry Cavill in the suit. Even if that does happen, this movie is largely going to have to stand on its own two feet.

With the release date creeping up, we should be seeing a more substantial, full-length trailer arriving online soon. Undoubtedly, the studio is going to want to do everything they can to cash in on the good will that was earned for the DC brand by Aquaman. With any luck, this will keep the hot streak going. Shazam is set to hit theaters on April 5. Be sure to check out the new TV spot from Warner Bros. below. The above quote comes from /film.