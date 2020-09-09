Zachary Levi originally though he wasn't going to get the Shazam! role because of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The Black Adam movie has been in development for a long time and Johnson had the role well before Levi officially signed on for Shazam!, which caused Levi to have some second thoughts about getting the part. You can read what Levi had to say about the situation below.

"Per the comic books, Black Adam and Captain Marvel - my true namesake - they're yin and yang to one another. They are identical. It's actually why I didn't think I even had a chance of getting this job. He was already cast as Black Adam, I knew enough to know that Captain Marvel/Shazam and Black Adam were basically doppelgängers, just with a slightly different color scheme and haircut. I was like, 'No one's gonna hire me to be The Rock's twin. don't think this is going to work out.'"

While nobody is going to confuse Zachary Levi for Dwayne Johnson, or vice versa, DC fans were very happy with Levi's take on Shazam!. And for his part, Levi is happy that he was wrong about the situation. "Thank God I was wrong. Black Adam is from the Captain Marvel/Shazam part of the DC universe, so I hope [they meet]. I think that would be awesome to be able to go and do that." Fans are hoping DC and Warner Bros. are planning on it.

Now, a Shazam! sequel is on the way, which was just officially titled Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Director David F. Sandberg and some members of the cast took part in a DC FanDome panel, where the revealed the title, while trying not to give anything about the sequel away. As for when the movie will go into production, that is unclear. "We gotta get to it fast, the kids are growing like weeds," says Levi.

Shazam! exceeded the studio's expectations, so a sequel was announced almost immediately. But, like Zachary Levi said, the kids are truly growing like weeds. At the DC FanDome event, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Faith C. Herman all looked a lot more grown up than the last time was saw them together on the big screen. So, hopefully, production will be able to start early next year.

Zachary Levi has said in the past that Shazam! Fury of the Gods will likely shoot in the first few months of 2021. While that looks good on paper, the ongoing public health crisis is still changing on a daily basis, which is causing more production delays and causing more delays in release dates as theaters struggle to open their doors again. Regardless, it seems that Levi and the rest of the cast are all excited to get back to work as soon as possible. As for whether or not The Rock will join in on the fun, we'll just have to wait and see. You can check out the interview with Zachary Levi above, thanks to the Nerdbot YouTube channel.