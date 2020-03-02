As Alison Brie is now the apparent frontrunner with fans to see play Jennifer Walters in Marvel's She-Hulk series, digital artist BossLogic has created some interesting fan art imagining the GLOW star as the titular green superheroine. Recently, it had been reported that Marvel Studios was seeking an "Alison Brie-type" to play She-Hulk in the upcoming series, with Brie herself rumored to be at the top of their want list. Seeing the potential in the casting choice, many fans took well to the idea and gave their approval to Brie as She-Hulk all across social media.

Noticing Brie's name trending because of the rumored casting, BossLogic has gone ahead and drawn up some digital artwork depicting how Brie might look as the MCU's She-Hulk. With the Avengers logo brandished on her outfit, Brie does make a convincing She-Hulk in the image, and it's really not difficult at all to picture something like this in the upcoming TV series. It particularly helps sell Brie's ability to appear both kind and imposing when presented this way, representing both sides of She-Hulk's personality. You can take a look at the fan art of Brie as Jennifer Walters below.

Alison Brie has come up as a fan favorite casting choice following the withdrawal of Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz from the running. Though there had been a fan campaign to see her starring in She-Hulk, Beatriz has since stated that the show will be filming at the same time as the next season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, making her potential casting impossible. Other names have also been suggested by fans, such as Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie and The Mandalorian actress Gina Carano. Recently, however, Brie's name seems to be making the most traction with fans online.

In the comic books, She-Hulk comes to be after Jennifer Walters is given an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin - Bruce Banner. Reportedly, Mark Ruffalo is in talks with Marvel Studios to potentially reprise the role from the Avengers movies to appear on the series. This procedure gives Jennifer super strength and green-hued skin like the Incredible Hulk, though she retains her intelligence and composure when she gets angry. In addition to fighting crime as a superheroine, Jennifer also works as an attorney and represents other superheroes in court with their various legal battles. Though story details haven't been confirmed, it seems likely the She-Hulk series will tell a similar story with the character.

Just for fun, BossLogic has also suggested Jessica Biel as a potential casting choice for Jennifer Walters in the Disney+ series with some alternate fan art. Referring specifically to her character in I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, the digital artist says he's "just putting it out there" that Biel's Alex McDonough from the Adam Sandler and Kevin James comedy is "basically" the same person. It's an amusing image, but perhaps not quite as convincing as seeing Brie in the role. You can take a look at the artwork with Biel below. This She-Hulk fan art comes to us from BossLogic on Twitter.

Just putting it out there @JessicaBiel character in 'I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry' is basically Jennifer Walters #shehulk 😁 pic.twitter.com/aqZNn2rof9 — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) March 2, 2020