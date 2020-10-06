Following the casting of Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk, more details are beginning to slowly emerge regarding the upcoming Disney+ comic book series. A new rumor claims that production is now looking for an actor to play a young Bruce Banner n the She-Hulk show. Reportedly, they are looking to cast an actor around the age of 10 years old, indicating that She-Hulk will revisit Jennifer's childhood and early familial relationships.

She-Hulk will center on Jennifer Walters, played by Tatiana Maslany who is a lawyer and cousin of Bruce Banner. Jennifer inherits Banner's Hulk powers after receiving a blood transfusion from him but, unlike Bruce, when she hulks out Jennifer can retain most of her personality, intelligence, and, crucially, emotional control. If this rumor turns out to be true, it makes perfect sense to explore both Walters and Banner as children pre-powers, with the show then able to offer audiences some insight into both a character they've never met on screen as well as one that has been a part of cinematic consciousness for decades.

Of course, the casting of a young Bruce Banner may lead people to wonder whether The Avengers star Mark Ruffalo will be involved in the She-Hulk series. While there has been no confirmation from either Marvel or Ruffalo, the inclusion of Banner as a child certainly does not rule out an appearance from Ruffalo at some point, even if it's just a cameo. Still, even in Ruffalo does not have a role in She-Hulk, the addition of a younger Bruce Baner at least indicates that the series is still looking to honor the connection between him and Jennifer by exploring their shared childhood.

Soom after the recent announcement that Maslany would be

taking the lead in the {She-Hulk Disney+ series, Ruffalo took to social media to welcome the actress into the Marvel fold. From his message, you can clearly tell that Ruffalo is as excited for the series as the rest of us, with the actor pleased to welcome his on-screen cousin to the MCU gang. "Welcome to the family, cuz! @tatianamaslany #SheHulk," Ruffalo said.

While specific plot details for the She-Hulk series remain under wraps, Maslany's casting came amid reports that the Disney+ show will begin production early next year in Atlanta. The series recently brought director Kat Coiro on board to direct several episodes and serve as She-Hulk's showrunner. Corio is known for directing episodes of such highly regarded shows as It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Shameless, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Modern Family, and Dead to Me.

She-Hulk is one of a few Marvel series set to premiere on Disney+, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier scheduled to premiere in 2021, and consist of six episodes. The trippy looking WandaVision is currently scheduled to debut in December 2020, and will also consist of six episodes. The streaming service also has several series in development including Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight, as well as an animated What If...? series which is currently in the works. This rumor comes to us courtesy of The Direct.