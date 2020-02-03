Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza is Jennifer Walters in a new fan art poster for the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk. Confirmed to be in development in 2019 by Marvel head Kevin Feige, the series will be written by Emmy-winning Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao, but casting information remains unclear. In the meantime, fans have been doing some fantasy casting of their own, with a variety of fan art images imagining a small handful of notable actresses in the lead role, with each of them garnering certain levels of support.

In the newest She-Hulk fan art image, digital artist ApexForm has taken to Instagram to unveil a poster for the series depicting Aubrey Plaza as the Marvel superheroine. The photo imagines Plaza as she would appear as Jennifer Walters, the attorney who fights crime as She-Hulk when she's not representing criminal defendants in the courtroom. Her identity as She-Hulk is teased with Plaza's glowing green eyes, signifying her imminent transformation. Meanwhile, Mark Ruffalo's Incredible Hulk from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is also shown on the poster, which also makes sense as the Avengers star has suggested he's open to reprising the role on the series.

Plaza might be best known for some of the comedic roles she has taken on in her career, which includes a starring role on the comedy series Parks and Recreation and as the voice of the titular feline in Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever. However, she has also proven her worth with some of her more dramatic performances, which includes a key role on the TV series Legion. On the show, Aubrey Played the antagonist Lenny Busker, and the role managed to get her Best Villain Award nomination at the 2018 MTV Movie Awards. Last year, she also starred in the Orion remake of the 1988 horror movie Child's Play.

Several other suggestions have been made for the Disney+ series in addition to Plaza. One of the most popular fantasy casting ideas is for Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz, who responded to the concept by saying she "would die" to play the role. UFC and WWE star Ronda Rousey has also come up as a possible Jennifer Walters on the She-Hulk series. The Mandalorian star Gina Carano is another possible actress Marvel fans would want to see in the part as well. Like Plaza, all three have been depicted in some She-Hulk fan art of their own, and there's certainly no shortage of options for those working on the show to choose from.

There's no word yet on when the new She-Hulk series will begin streaming on Disney+, but progress on its production seems to be moving along nicely. Last month, it was reported that the show was on track to begin filming this summer in Atlanta, meaning we could see the series in early 2021 if not in late 2020. With production just a few months away, we'll hopefully find out soon exactly who our small screen She-Hulk will be. The fan art shown above comes to us from ApexForm on Instagram.