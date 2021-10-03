The Good Place star Jameela Jamil has been tapped to play Marvel supervillain Titania in the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk. Starring alongside Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany-who plays the titular superhero She-Hulk, Jameela Jamil has been quite passionate about bringing this fan-favorite villain to life. She recently shared an image on Twitter teasing a comic accurate look for the character. Sporting Titania's characteristic red hair, Jamil uploaded the picture with the caption "Ok Boomer". You can check it out below.

It's unclear whether this is an official set image or Jameela Jamil is just trying a new look. But it matches an earlier set reveal, which showed a stunt double with the same hairstyle as Jamil. And since Titania/Mary MacPherran has the same red hair color in the comics, it's safe to say Jamil is going to do justice to the role.

Jameela Jamil's casting was previously announced back in June this year. Codenamed "Lucy", Jamil's character was described as "a glamorous social media influencer, Kardashian-esque with a dark side." It was soon confirmed that she was indeed playing Titania, the arch-nemesis to Maslany's Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk. An English actress and presenter, Jameela Jamil is best known for starring in NBC's The Good Place. She will again get to flaunt her comedic chops in the show, considering that Kevin Feige has described She-Hulk as "a half hour legal comedy." In a recent interview with HollywoodLife, Jamil talked about the nature of She-Hulk.

"It was an extraordinary experience and I had such an amazing bonding time with so many of the women on set. The script is so empowering, and hilarious. To also have an Asian woman at the helm of creating a show like this just feels really exciting. All of it just felt very of the moment, very necessary."

Jamil, who's also revealed her fight training, further added, "I feel like that is something that we are achieving with this show - we're saying something important. We're doing something important, we're pushing the boundaries." ﻿She-Hulk is a unique show, and unlike other Disney+ Marvel shows, it adopts a very different narrative style. The show will see Tatiana Maslany break the fourth wall, like Deadpool- by acknowledging herself as a character within the MCU. The fourth wall breaks, running gags, sitcom format, it looks like She-Hulk will be a breath of fresh air when it arrives in 2022.

In She-Hulk, Maslany plays Bruce Banner's cousin, Jennifer Walters, a skilled lawyer specializing in cases involving superhumans. Following an emergency blood transfusion, she gains some of her cousin's superpowers. But unlike the rage-filled Hulk, Jennifer Walters is able to retain her intelligence and emotional control when she transforms into She-Hulk. Mark Ruffalo will also reprise his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk in the show in a supporting capacity, along with Tim Roth as a "less serious" Emil Blonsky/Abomination. The Shang-Chi mid-credit scene revealed that Bruce Banner's arm still hasn't healed yet, and he is no more in his Professor Hulk form. Hopefully, She-Hulk solves the mystery behind Banner turning human after a seemingly permanent transformation to Professor Hulk in Avengers: Endgame.

The show also stars Ginger Gonzaga (Space Force), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), Anais Almonte and Josh Segarra (Arrow). Charlie Cox is also rumored to appear as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, but nothing is confirmed yet. Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) serves as head writer and creator of She-Hulk, with Kat Coiro (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) directing five episodes. The show is part of Phase Four of the MCU and will consist of 10 episodes. She-Hulk debuts on Disney+ in 2022. Stay tuned for more Marvel updates.