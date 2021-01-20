Kidding star Ginger Gonzaga has joined the case of Marvel series She-Hulk and will star in the Disney+ series opposite lead actress Tatiana Maslany, who is set to play the titular character. Gonzaga has signed on to play She-Hulk's best friend in the series, which has been described by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige as a "half-hour legal comedy." Gonzaga has since taken to social media to celebrate joining the She-Hulk cast.

"I'm beyond excited to join #Shehulk! We will be directed by #KatCairo! @ChairmanGao is gifting us her hilarious writing & I get to run amok w/ the insanely talented #tatianamaslaney. Thanks @Marvel & @disneyplus 4 your support & having me in the fam! Get ready! It's AWESOME!"

Ginger Gonzaga is best known for recurring roles in two Showtime series executive produced by Jim Carrey, Kidding, which follows Carrey as a famous children's television icon struggling to retain his sanity amid a family drama, and I'm Dying Up Here, a series based on William Knoedelseder's book of the same name which explores the Los Angeles stand-up scene of the mid-1970s.

Gonzaga was a series regular on ABC's Mixology and TBS's Wrecked and was the host of Hulu's comedic daily pop culture recap show The Morning After, on which she was also a writer. Gonzaga has also starred in the likes of Togetherness on HBO, and Family Guy on Fox.

As for She-Hulk, the Disney+ series will be run by Silicon Valley and Rick and Morty alum Jessica Gao and is being directed by Kat Coiro (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Anu Valia (A.P. Bio). The show is set to star Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany as the titular character and will center on Jennifer Walters (played by Maslany), who is a lawyer and cousin of Bruce Banner. Jennifer inherits Banner's Hulk powers after receiving a blood transfusion from him but, unlike Bruce Banner, when she hulks out Jennifer can retain most of her personality, intelligence, and, crucially, emotional control.

"It's a series about a woman trying to navigate the world and be taken as a working professional despite the fact that she is well over 6'7" - and green," Kevin Feige said during Marvel's presentation at the recent Disney Investor Day event. The Marvel president called the series "very funny", before teasing the arrival of other characters from across the MCU. "Since Jennifer Walters is a lawyer who specializes specifically in superhero-oriented legal cases, you never know what Marvel characters are gonna pop up from episode to episode," Feige said.

The series will also see the return of a few familiar faces such as Avengers: Endgame star Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner AKA The Hulk, as well as a few surprising ones including Tim Roth, who will reprise the role of The Incredible Hulk villain The Abomination. Rumors have also begun to circulate that Jessica Jones will also be involved in the series, played once again by Krysten Ritter.

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2022. The series is just one of a whole host of original content set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and due to debut on Disney+, including WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, What If...?, Ironheart, Secret Invasion, and Armor Wars. This comes to us courtesy of Deadline.