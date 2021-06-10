She-Hulk has reportedly found its Titania in The Good Place star Jameela Jamil. Currently, production on the upcoming Disney+ series is underway with Tatiana Maslany in the lead role as Jennifer Walters, aka the crime-fighting lawyer She-Hulk. The cast of the series continues to grow with a new report that Jamil has just joined the cast as the villain Titania, who serves as a rival to She-Hulk in the original comic books from Marvel Comics.

Per The Illuminerdi, casting information for the character was previously revealed when details were leaked about five roles that She-Hulk was looking to cast. At the time, one of the roles was given the codename "Lucy," with the character described as an adversary for Maslany's Jennifer Walters. Now reported to be Titania, the "Lucy" character was described as a "glamorous social media influencer, Kardashian-esque with a dark side." She'll reportedly be in five to ten episodes.

Created by Jim Shooter and Mike Zeck, Titania made her Marvel Comics debut in 1984's Secret Wars#3. Originally, Titania was the name of a female wrestler named Davida DaVito, but the supervillainous name is much more associated with Mary MacPherran, the second person to use the moniker. Shy and timid, MacPherran was given superhuman powers by Doctor Doom, transforming her into Titania. The process increased her size while giving her superhuman strength, similar to Jennifer Walters and She-Hulk. The two often battled in the comic books.

An animated version of Titania was featured in the series Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H., with Clare Grant voicing the role. After feuding with She-Hulk, the two characters actually end up bonding when they're forced to share a cell. The character would later appear in the Avengers Assemble animated series along with some video game appearances, but her live-action debut will be seen in She-Hulk.

Jameela Jamil is very well known for her role as Tahani Al-Jamil in the NBC series The Good Place. She is also recognized for hosting the TBS late night game show The Misery Index and as one of the judges of the reality competition series Legendary. Jamil has also provided voiceover work for many TV shows in recent years, including Harley Quinn, Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, Animaniacs, and the Rugrats reboot on Paramount+.

Meanwhile, Mark Ruffalo will also be seen in She-Hulk to reprise his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Bruce Banner, She-Hulk's cousin. He was recently photographed on set in his motion capture attire, confirming the Hulk's appearance in the series. Meanwhile, the new show will link back to The Incredible Hulk as it will also star Tim Roth. In the 2008 movie, which also starred Edward Norton as Bruce Banner prior to Ruffalo taking over, Roth appeared as the villain Abomination.

She-Hulk doesn't yet have an official premiere date, but the series is scheduled to arrive on Disney+ sometime in 2022. For now, Marvel fans can watch new episodes of Loki every week following its premiere on Wednesday. This information comes to us from The Illuminerdi.