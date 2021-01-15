With the rights to the likes of Daredevil and the rest of The Defenders all set to revert to Marvel Studios soon, rumors have been flying around about their return. Well, if the most recent rumor turns out to be true, it could mean that Krysten Ritter will reprise her role as Jessica Jones in upcoming Disney+ series, She-Hulk.

Krysten Ritter starred as the titular Jessica Jones across three seasons on Netflix, as well as the spin-off miniseries The Defenders, between 2015 and 2019. The actress was praised for her performance as the former superhero, who, after suffering from PTSD, decides to open her own private detective agency.

She-Hulk meanwhile is due to debut on Disney+ and will be run by Silicon Valley and Rick and Morty alum Jessica Gao. The series is being directed by Kat Coiro (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Anu Valia (A.P. Bio). The show is set to star Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany as the titular character and will center on Jennifer Walters (played by Maslany), who is a lawyer and cousin of Bruce Banner. Jennifer inherits Banner's Hulk powers after receiving a blood transfusion from him but, unlike Bruce Banner, when she hulks out Jennifer can retain most of her personality, intelligence, and, crucially, emotional control.

"It's a series about a woman trying to navigate the world and be taken as a working professional despite the fact that she is well over 6'7" - and green," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said during Marvel's presentation at the recent Disney Investor Day event. The Marvel head honcho called the series "very funny", before teasing the arrival of other characters from across the MCU. "Since Jennifer Walters is a lawyer who specializes specifically in superhero-oriented legal cases, you never know what Marvel characters are gonna pop up from episode to episode," Feige said.

Feige has also described the series as a "half-hour legal comedy," and something that Marvel Studios has "never done before," as well as revealing that the show will take inspiration and "stay true" to writer-artist John Byrne's 1980s She-Hulk run, which took a semi-satirical approach to the character, even making her one of the few Marvel characters who can break the fourth wall.

While the return of Ritter's feisty former superhero would be a surprise should it happen this quickly, it is not without precedent, with Kevin Feige recently revealing that the characters from the respective Netflix series are "on the board".

"Everything is on the board," Feige said of The Defenders making a comeback. "That's one of the fun things about the comics is that characters would appear and disappear and come and go. All of it is inspiration for the future. There are some great characters and actors from those shows."

She-Hulk's legal escapades could well lead to Jessica Jones' return to the MCU, with the superhero lawyer perhaps requiring the assistance of a P.I. on a case. If this does turn out to be Marvel's plan, it would certainly be a crowd-pleasing moment.

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2022. The series is just one of a whole host of original content set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and due to debut on Disney+, including WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, What If...?, Ironheart, Secret Invasion, and Armor Wars. This comes to us from fairly reliable scooper Daniel Richtman.