Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, has now revealed several intriguing insights into the upcoming She-Hulk Disney+ series, giving us a much better idea of what to expect from the tone of the show. Feige described the series as a "half-hour legal comedy," and something that Marvel Studios has "never done before." He further revealed that the show will take inspiration and "stay true" to writer-artist John Byrne's 1980s She-Hulk run, which took a semi-satirical approach to the character, even making her one of the few Marvel characters who can break the fourth wall.

Feige's description of the series however suggest that She-Hulk will take cues from other comic book runs as well, particularly that of Dan Slott, who's work with the character featured very little in the way of superhero action and a lot more legal-based escapades. Which is very likely what the Disney+ will be comprised of.

She-Hulk will be run by Silicon Valley and Rick and Morty alum Jessica Gao and is being directed by Kat Coiro (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Anu Valia (A.P. Bio). The show is set to star Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany as the titular character and will center on Jennifer Walters (played by Maslany), who is a lawyer and cousin of Bruce Banner. Jennifer inherits Banner's Hulk powers after receiving a blood transfusion from him but, unlike Bruce Banner, when she hulks out Jennifer can retain most of her personality, intelligence, and, crucially, emotional control.

"It's a series about a woman trying to navigate the world and be taken as a working professional despite the fact that she is well over 6'7" - and green," Kevin Feige said during Marvel's presentation at the recent Disney Investor Day event. The Marvel president called the series "very funny", before teasing the arrival of other characters from across the MCU. "Since Jennifer Walters is a lawyer who specializes specifically in superhero-oriented legal cases, you never know what Marvel characters are gonna pop up from episode to episode," Feige said.

One character who will feature in the series is Bruce Banner AKA The Hulk, with Mark Ruffalo set to reprise the role. The actor recently took to social media to address his imminent comeback simply saying, "Did you miss the Hulk?" It is unknown at this time whether Ruffalo's return will be in the form of the merged Banner/Hulk that audiences met in [Avengers: Endgame}, or whether Banner will be in human (and thus less expensive) form.

Another, more unexpected character who is also expected to feature is The Incredible Hulk villain The Abomination, with actor Tim Roth being brought back to once again play the pale beast.

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2022. The series is just one of a whole host of original content set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and due to debut on Disney+, including WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, What If...?, Ironheart, Secret Invasion, and Armor Wars. This comes to us courtesy of Emmy Magazine.