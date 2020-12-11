Marvel fans were treated to a whole host of updates surrounding future releases last night during the Disney Investor Day, and one such surprise is the return of Avengers: Endgame star Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner AKA The Hulk in the upcoming She-Hulk series. Well, the actor has now taken to social media to address his imminent comeback.

Did you miss the Hulk? https://t.co/O92ffWdSXU — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 11, 2020

"Did you miss the Hulk?"

Mark Ruffalo joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2012's The Avengers, taking over the role from Edward Norton who left the franchise following The Incredible Hulk. Since then, Ruffalo has appeared across the franchise, starring in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The actor's laid-back likeability and pitch perfect comic timing have made him a welcome addition to the superhero roster, with his take on Bruce Banner providing an endearing, comforting presence amongst the comic book movie chaos. While the character has not called for it perhaps as much as some fans would have liked, the actor is equally able to portray the torment necessary for the Jekyll-and-Hyde relationship between Banner and his monstrous alter ego.

Speaking of which, the Banner/Hulk alliance has really changed since the events of Avengers: Endgame, with the two vastly different characters now sharing one body and becoming what has been dubbed Professor Hulk. There is no word yet whether Ruffalo will be appearing in the She-Hulk as his human self, or whether he and Hulk will still be keeping to their arrangement, and all depends on when the show is set and whether Ruffalo will be appearing in flashbacks or present-day events.

As for She-Hulk, the series will be run by Silicon Valley and Rick and Morty alum Jessica Gao, and directed by directors Kat Coiro (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Anu Valia (A.P. Bio). The show stars Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany as the titular character and will center on Jennifer Walters (played by Maslany), who is a lawyer and cousin of Bruce Banner. Jennifer inherits Banner's Hulk powers after receiving a blood transfusion from him but, unlike Bruce Banner, when she hulks out Jennifer can retain most of her personality, intelligence, and, crucially, emotional control.

"It's a series about a woman trying to navigate the world and be taken as a working professional despite the fact that she is well over 6'7" - and green," Kevin Feige said during Marvel's presentation at Disney Investor Day 2020. The Marvel president called the series "very funny", before teasing the arrival of other characters from across the MCU. "Since Jennifer Walters is a lawyer who specializes specifically in superhero-oriented legal cases, you never know what Marvel characters are gonna pop up from episode to episode," Feige said. One character that we now know will make an appearance is The Abomination, with The Incredible Hulk star Tim Roth set to reprise the role.

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2022. The series is just one of a slew of original content set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, What If...?, Ironheart, Secret Invasion, and Armor Wars. This comes to us courtesy of Mark Ruffalo's official Twitter account.