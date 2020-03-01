Mark Ruffalo may be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after all. The actor has confirmed that discussions have been held about the upcoming She-Hulk Disney+ series. Just recently, Ruffalo admitted he was unsure of the Hulk's future within the MCU. Fans are still holding out hope for a standalone movie starring Ruffalo, but that does not seem like it's going to happen in the near future, if at all. For now, it looks like the small screen may be the place for Smart Hulk to return.

Mark Ruffalo was in attendance at C2E2 in Chicago over the weekend. When asked about She-Hulk, Ruffalo admitted that "preliminary talks" have happened involving his return to the MCU. Production on the Disney+ series is expected to begin this summer, so it seems those "preliminary talks" are still happening or a deal has already been reached. As is the case with nearly all Marvel Studios projects, nobody is really saying much, even Ruffalo, which is weird because he's used to spoiling things all of the time.

As for who will star in the She-Hulk series, that is unclear at the moment. Alison Brie is the latest actress to be attached to the project through rumors. She recently broke her silence about the rumors, but would neither confirm nor deny that she was going to star as Jennifer Walters. With that being said, she would be a pretty great choice to take on the role for the small and big screen. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has said that everything on Disney+ will factor into the MCU projects on the big screen, so She-Hulk will eventually end up there.

When the Disney+ shows were initially announced, Kevin Feige said, "Some characters we've announced like She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight you will meet for the first time on a Disney+ show and then they'll go into the movies but the MCU will now go back and forth." This is both exciting and possibly a bit frustrating for fans. On one hand, there's going to be a lot more MCU material out there. On the other hand, a Disney+ subscription will be needed to enjoy all of these new shows.

Mark Ruffalo will more than likely end up in She-Hulk. We last saw Smart Hulk in Avengers: Endgame, where he sacrificed his life to bring back half of the universe. The gamble paid off, but the character still has wounds from wielding the Infinity Gauntlet that Tony Stark made. The Gauntlet is what ultimately killed Stark, which proves just how strong Hulk really is. With Ruffalo revealing that talks have already happened about She-Hulk, it's only a matter of time before we get a confirmed cast from Marvel Studios. Ruffalo will more than likely have a part in the series, but it is unclear how big it will be. ComicBook.com was the first to announce the Mark Ruffalo news.