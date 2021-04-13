Disney has added Hamilton star Renée Elise Goldsberry to the growing cast of the upcoming series, She-Hulk. Goldsberry will play a character named Amelia, but sadly that's all we know right now. The actress joins a cast that includes Tatiana Maslany in the title role, as well as Ginger Gonzaga as her best friend, and Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth who will both reprise their roles from the MCU as Bruce Banner/The Hulk and The Abomination respectively.

Renee Goldsberry is best known for her role as Angelica Schuyler in the musical sensation Hamilton, which was released onto Disney+ last year. Aside from that, she has had roles across the realm of television in series' such as Girls5eva, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Altered Carbon, and The Good Wife.

The Disney+ series will be run by Silicon Valley and Rick and Morty alum Jessica Gao and is being directed by Kat Coiro (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Anu Valia (A.P. Bio). The show will be led by Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany, and will center on Jennifer Walters (played by Maslany), who is a lawyer and cousin of Bruce Banner. Jennifer inherits Banner's Hulk powers after receiving a blood transfusion from him but, unlike Bruce Banner, when she hulks out Jennifer can retain most of her personality, intelligence, and, crucially, emotional control.

"It's a series about a woman trying to navigate the world and be taken as a working professional despite the fact that she is well over 6'7" - and green," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said during Marvel's presentation at last year's Disney Investor Day event. The Marvel boss called the series "very funny", before teasing the arrival of other characters from across the MCU. "Since Jennifer Walters is a lawyer who specializes specifically in superhero-oriented legal cases, you never know what Marvel characters are gonna pop up from episode to episode," Feige said.

Feige has since revealed a few more details, describing the series as a "half-hour legal comedy," and something that Marvel Studios has "never done before." He further revealed that the show will take inspiration and "stay true" to writer-artist John Byrne's 1980s She-Hulk run, which took a semi-satirical approach to the character, even making her one of the few Marvel characters who can break the fourth wall.

As well as the return of Bruce Banner and The Abomination, rumors continue to circulate that She-Hulk will bring Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones back into the fold, with the private investigator hired to assist Jennifer Walters on a case. Nothing has yet been confirmed in any official capacity, but no doubt cheers would erupt from living rooms everywhere should this come to fruition.

She-Hulk just started filming, and is expected to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2022. The series is just one of a whole host of original content set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and due to debut on Disney+, including Loki, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, What If...?, Ironheart, Secret Invasion, and Armor Wars, with the likes of WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier already demonstrating that the MCU can very successfully transition to the small screen. This comes to us courtesy of Deadline.