Marvel's She-Hulk show is one major step closer to becoming a reality. The scripts for the upcoming Disney+ series have been completed as it's been revealed that the writer's room has wrapped up its work. This, according to screenwriter Dana Schwartz, who was among the group of writers tasked with bringing Jennifer Walters to life on screen in live-action for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe era.

Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) serves as the head writer of the She-Hulk show, which was originally announced last August as part of the expanding lineup of Marvel programming making its way to Disney+. Taking to Twitter, Dana Schwartz revealed that the writer's room recently ended, meaning that the script work is complete, meaning the show is closer to production. Here's what Schwartz had to say.

"The She-Hulk room ended so if you happen to be a showrunner looking for a writer who makes jokes and writes books and knows a lot of historical fun facts, hit me up!!!!"

For now, plot details remain quite scarce for She-Hulk. The project was announced alongside Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel as several shows joining the MCU lineup on Disney+. Other live-action MCU shows currently in the works include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Hawkeye and Loki.

Unlike other shows produced during the MCU era, these will be heavily tied into the movies, with the actors reprising their roles and the budgets expected to be on par with Marvel Studios' features. Kevin Feige, who heads up Marvel Studios, is also directly involved as a producer. That sets them apart from shows such as Daredevil and Jessica Jones that were produced for Netflix.

For now, there is no firm word on who will play Jessica Walters, aka She-Hulk. Though, there are rumors regarding Glow star Allison Brie. The character first appeared in the pages of Marvel Comics in 1980. She was created by Stan Lee and John Buscema. Walters is an attorney who gained her Hulk powers after Bruce Banner, her cousin, had to provide her with an emergency blood transfusion after an injury. Mark Ruffalo has confirmed that he has had talks to reprise his role as Bruce Banner in the series, but nothing has been firmed up on that front just yet.

There is currently no word on when the show is expected to debut, nor is it clear when production could begin. Whatever plans Disney+ had have been upended with the ongoing production shutdown, as it's not clear at this time when studios can safely resume filming on movies and TV shows. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is expected to be the first of these MCU shows to arrive, currently slated for October, with WandaVision on deck to debut in December. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. Feel free to check out the update from Dana Schwartz's Twitter.