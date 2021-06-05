The first images from the set of Marvel's upcoming She-Hulk Disney+ series have now been released, with one of them featuring Mark Ruffalo, who is set to reprise the role of Bruce Banner and The Hulk. Wearing a motion capture suit and sporting what must now be the all-too-familiar mo-cap dots all over his face, the image confirms that Ruffalo will appear in the series as the Green Goliath and not just the human Bruce Banner.

"What a Plessure to met Mark Ruffalo on the set of Marvel, always inspired by he's work, such a cool.. down to earth guy, its rare to find ppl like this in this business so def honor to be in the same set with him!" said the caption shared alongside the images in a social media post.

While the images don't show much, the use of further mo-cap on Ruffalo strongly suggests that he will continue to be the Banner/Hulk hybrid that first appeared in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. After battling for control for so many years, Banner and Hulk were finally able to put their differences aside following defeat at the hands of Thanos, merging the brains and brawn to create an identity that became known as Professor Hulk. Marvel fans has wondered whether this would be the version of the character featured in She-Hulk, or whether Banner would revert to human form, and it looks now to be the former.

The Disney+ She-Hulk series has quite the comedy pedigree behind it and will be run by Silicon Valley and Rick and Morty alum Jessica Gao and is being directed by Kat Coiro (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Anu Valia (A.P. Bio). The show will be led by Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany, and will center on Jennifer Walters (played by Maslany), who is a lawyer and cousin of Bruce Banner. Jennifer inherits Banner's Hulk powers after receiving a blood transfusion from him but, unlike Bruce Banner, when she hulks out Jennifer can retain most of her personality, intelligence, and, crucially, emotional control.

"It's a series about a woman trying to navigate the world and be taken as a working professional despite the fact that she is well over 6'7" - and green," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said during Marvel's presentation at the most recent Disney Investor Day event. The Marvel boss called the series "very funny", before teasing the arrival of other characters from across the MCU. "Since Jennifer Walters is a lawyer who specializes specifically in superhero-oriented legal cases, you never know what Marvel characters are gonna pop up from episode to episode," Feige said.

Feige has since revealed a few more details, describing the series as a "half-hour legal comedy," and something that Marvel Studios has "never done before." He further revealed that the show will take inspiration and "stay true" to writer-artist John Byrne's 1980s She-Hulk run, which took a semi-satirical approach to the character, even making her one of the few Marvel characters who can break the fourth wall.

She-Hulk does not yet have a Disney+ release date, but is expected to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2022. This comes to us from Marvel News.