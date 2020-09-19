BossLogic celebrated Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk casting with some fresh art. The actress is probably best-known for her role on Orphan Black as Sarah Manning, Alison Hendrix, Cosima Niehaus, Helena, Rachel Duncan, and several other Project Leda clones. However, her entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe has already made her profile much higher. Fellow MCU star Mark Ruffalo, who will technically be Maslany's cousin on the screen, welcomed her aboard yesterday with a simple tweet: "Welcome to the family, cuz!"

Like most MCU fans, BossLogic can't wait for the official first images of Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk. As always, he took matters into his own hands and the results could be close to what the actress looks like as She-Hulk, aka Jennifer Walters. Obviously, she has a green skin tone in the art, along with some bigger muscles. In the comics, Walters accidentally gains some of Bruce Banner's superpowers after a blood transfusion. However, her powers are less than Banner's, at least in the comics. The Disney+ series may go in a different direction.

This BossLogic art also teases a green look for the normal Jennifer Walters character, who is also a lawyer in the comic books. The She-Hulk casting was announced yesterday, though Tatiana Maslany has not spoken out about the role just yet. One can imagine that she'll have a lot to say when Marvel Studios officially announces the casting. As for when the production will start, that is unclear at the moment, though Marvel Studios has already gotten back to work on The Falcon and the Winter Solider after a lengthy break, due to the public health crisis.

She-Hulk was announced by Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige last summer at the D23 Expo. Marvel fans didn't think that the studio was going to have a big presence at the event after stealing the show at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. Feige announced a lot of upcoming shows and movies last summer and we're finally seeing some forward movement in the development process, even though the entertainment industry has been through a lot of changes. While productions have been halted, a lot of work has been done behind-the-scenes at Marvel Studios in anticipation of things getting back to some form of normalcy.

There is no timetable for She-Hulk at the moment. Marvel Studios has the standalone Black Widow project and the Eternals movie all set to go, though it is unclear when they will hit theaters. Both were supposed to open this year, but now it is unclear if that will happen for Black Widow. The Eternals movie has already been shifted to a 2021 release date, though it's beginning to look like it will be shifted when the dust all clears. While we wait for our official look at Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk, you can check out what she might look like above, thanks to BossLogic's Twitter account.