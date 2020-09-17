The She-Hulk Disney+ series has tapped Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany in the title role. The news comes just days after it was revealed that Kat Coiro will direct the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV show. Coiro will also serve as an executive producer on the series, while Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao will lead the writers room. As of this writing, it is unclear when the MCU series will be able to begin production, but The Falcon and the Winter Soldier recently got back to work in Atlanta after a lengthy break.

Tatiana Maslany is best-known for starring in Orphan Black as Sarah Manning, Alison Hendrix, Cosima Niehaus, Helena, Rachel Duncan, and several Project Leda clones. The Canadian science fiction series has a pretty rabid cult following and Maslany was nominated for an Emmy. She was recently seen in HBO's Perry Mason series, starring alongside Matthew Rhys. Maslany has yet to comment on joining the MCU, but one can imagine she'll have something to say very soon.

She-Hulk is one of the last major characters that Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee co-created with John Buscema. She-Hulk, aka Jennifer Susan Walters, was first introduced in The Savage She-Hulk #1, which debuted in early 1980. Walters is a lawyer, who after an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner, gains some of his super powers. However, her powers are more mild than Banner's in the comic books. As for how the storyline will progress on the TV series, that is unclear, but it sure sounds like Mark Ruffalo will have to make at least a cameo when all is said and done. We'll just have to wait and see.

She-Hulk has been a member of the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Heroes for Hire, the Defenders, Fantastic Force, and S.H.I.E.L.D. over the years. Since she received her superpowers by accident, she still practices law in the comic books, often helping some of her superhero friends out of legal trouble. Marvel Studios hasn't really teased any details about what kind of tone the upcoming Disney+ series will have, but they has indicated on more than one occasion that all of the TV shows will have big connections to the big screen.

Marvel Studios is currently sitting on the standalone Black Widow movie and Eternals for the big screen. Both movies were set to come out this year, but now that seems unlikely. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was supposed to premiere this fall, but now it's looking the show will be pushed back to next year too. As for WandaVision, it looks like the studio intends to have it out before the end of the year. The Loki series is reportedly gearing up to start production in Atlanta, while the Hawkeye series should begin production in the near future. Deadline was the first to report on Tatiana Maslany starring in the upcoming She-Hulk Disney+ series.