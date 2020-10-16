Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany claims that she will not be leading the cast in Marvel's upcoming She-Hulk series. It was reported last month that Maslany was going to star in the Disney+ series as Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner's lawyer cousin. Even Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo welcomed her to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on social media, which seemed like an official confirmation of her casting by many fans and industry insiders.

However, Tatiana Maslany is now coming out to say that the She-Hulk reports are false. When her casting was announced, so was the news that Kat Coiro was stepping on board to direct some episodes. It was all seen as a giant leap forward for the highly anticipated series. You can read what Maslany had to say in a new interview below.

"That actually isn't a real thing and it's like a press release that's gotten out of hand. It's totally not - I've been connected to these things in the past and press has gotten onto it, but it's not actually a thing, unfortunately.... Yeah, I don't know how these things get - I don't know, I don't know. You know better; I have no idea. (Laughs.)"

While Tatiana Maslany is denying the Disney+ casting, she could be helping Marvel Studios keep their information under wraps. The studio is notorious for keeping their secrets. It was just announced that Jamie Foxx is reprising his role as the villainous Electro in Spider-Man 3. He announced the news on social media, only to take it down later and has pretty much been quiet about the subject since. Maslany might actually be attached, but she probably can't officially say anything about it due to contracts.

Adding to Tatiana Maslany's peculiar denial is the fact that she says it was a "press release" that got out of hand. Usually, a press release is made officially with official news in it to give to the press. While she may have meant to use another term, her denial does seem a bit fishy. For now, we'll just have to wait and see if she ends up on the She-Hulk set when the production is ready to begin. It was previously rumored that GLOW star Alison Brie was going to take on the role, but those rumors were seemingly debunked when news of Maslany's casting started to spread.

She-Hulk writer Dana Schwartz previously confirmed that the first load of scripts had been finished, which means that the production is imminent. There is currently no timeframe available, but it has been rumored that the series will get rolling early next year, presumably in Atlanta. That has yet to be officially confirmed and the show may not have its lead actress just yet, if Tatiana Maslany is to be believed. The interview with Maslany was originally conducted by the Sudbury Star.