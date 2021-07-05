While we are about to see the focus on Marvel switch from its Disney+ series to the arrival of Black Widow as the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to arrive in theaters in over two years, that doesn't mean that that we are about to forget about some of the upcoming new series that are heading our way next year. With Marvel using the Disney+ platform to really play around with formats that would not have been possible on the big screen. We have seen WandaVision's semi-sitcom format, Loki working as a time-travel mystery thriller, and coming up we have the half-hour legal comedy of She-Hulk. According to new reports, it looks like we are about to get more than one villain in the in the series with the suggestion that the series will bring The Wrecking Crew into the MCU.

She-Hulk will see the arrival of Bruce Banner's cousin Jennifer Walters, who manages to take on some of her big green relative's powers following a blood transfusion. The series sees Tatiana Maslany in the lead role, while Mark Ruffalo makes his small screen Marvel debut as Professor Hulk and Tim Roth returns as the Abomination - who it looks like will first be seen in Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings.

The latest reports come from The Cosmic Circus' Lizzie Hall, who revealed that the supervillain collaborative effort that are The Wrecking Crew will be making their first appearance in the series. Considering we already have The Abomination, this means that there is going to be a lot more going on than was first expected. The Wrecking Crew has had various line ups since first appearing in Marvel Comics back in 1974, but as a rule the group includes Wrecker, Piledriver, Bulldozer and Thunderball and manages to sound like a team made up of the Dwarfs that didn't make it into Snow White. While the group is not one of best known villain collectives to have appeared in the pages of Marvel, they have found themselves going up against the Avengers, The Defenders, Spider-Man, the X-Men and She Hulk, meaning they are pretty formidable opponents in the grand scheme of things.

So if the arrival of The Wrecking Crew, in whatever form they take, is imminent, then the question that needs to be asked is who will the main villain of the series be? So far, all of the casting news and confirmed characters have been villains other than Ruffalo and Maslany as Hulk and Walters respectively. With Tim Roth's Abomination and the recent addition of The Good Place' s Jameela Jamil set to appear as regular She-Hulk antagonist Titania, adding in four or five members of The Wrecking Crew will see three very powerful and equally matched adversaries vying for the top bad guy title.

What should also be considered is that She-Hulk will have the longest run of any Marvel Disney+ live-action series so far with ten episodes, meaning there is plenty of scope to use a different villain in each episode, and considering it is being pitched as a legal comedy, we would expect that at least some of her battles are going to go down in the courtroom as well as in a more action-packed green-skinned way. The series has been filming since April, so it hopefully won't be too long before we learn something more about how it will all pan out when She-Hulk arrives next year.