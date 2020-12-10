Marvel Studios has just dropped a major update on the upcoming She-Hulk series for Disney+, revealing that the show will be bringing back some familiar faces. As has been previously reported, Tatiana Maslany will be leading the series as the titular green heroine. It hs now been confirmed that Avengers star Mark Ruffalo will also appear in the series as Bruce Banner, reprising his role from the MCU. Additionally, Tim Roth will also return as the Abomination, presumably to feud with She-Hulk in the show's freshman season.

This will be the first time Tim Roth has been seen in the MCU since appearing as the Abomination in the 2008 movie The Incredible Hulk. At the time, Ruffalo was not even yet playing the role of Bruce Banner, as Edward Norton took on the part in the movie. The Hulk character has since been played by Ruffalo in the Avengers movies, but the Abomination hasn't been seen since. This is certainly fantastic news for those who enjoyed Roth's performance in the movie, as it began to seem very unlikely we'd ever seen the character again with no Incredible Hulk sequels entering production anytime soon.

Kat Coiro and Anu Valia have also been announced as the directors of She-Hulk. It was previously reported that Emmy-winning Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao will be serving as head writer.

Plot details on the She-Hulk series are still unknown, but it seems probable that the character will have a similar origin story to the source material. In the comics, Bruce Banner's cousin, Jennifer Walters gains some of the Incredible Hulk's superpowers after receiving an emergency blood transfusion from him to save her life. While similarly green and super-strong, Jennifer has a bit more control over her rage as opposed to her cousin. As a successful attorney, she also uses her brains to serve as legal counsel for other superheroes facing legal problems.

This is just one small part of many big revelations to come out of Marvel Studios. Some of the other Disney+ shows confirmed by the company include Secret Invasion with Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn returning from Captain Marvel; the vigilante series Moon Knight; a Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special written and directed by James Gunn; a series of shorts starring Baby Groot; and Jeremy Renner's return as Hawkeye in a solo Disney+ series of his own.

Similarly, big news has also been revealed about Marvel's future on the big screen. Titles like Captain Marvel 2, Fantastic Four, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania have been announced. It has also been confirmed that while Black Panther 2 is moving forward with production, the late Chadwick Boseman will not be recast as T'Challa as the storyline of the sequel will be following a new lead character.

An official premiere date hasn't yet been set for She-Hulk, but Marvel Studios has confirmed that the series will be heading exclusively to Disney+. Look for the show to arrive sometime in 2022. This news comes to us from Marvel Studios.