Jameela Jamil has joined the cast of She-Hulk alongside Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black), and she is wasting no time to get in serious shape to dole out some serious butt-kicking. She recently shared her training video, set to the tune of the obvious choice, Survivor's 'Eye of the Tiger' showing punches and her roundhouse skills with the title card displaying, "I can't believe I get to say this but... Fighting my way through the MCU, coming to you in 2022!"

Jameela Jamil further commented via Instagram caption, "GAH!!! WHAT IS HAPPENING??? Hands down the silliest video I've ever made. I'm so excited!"

Jamil will play Titania, "a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of She-Hulk." Tatiana Maslany, of Orphan Black fame, stars as the titular superhero, aka Jennifer Walters, cousin of Bruce Banner, who is a shrewd lawyer and who has some of her cousin's superpowers, thanks to an emergency blood transfusion.

Unlike the unpredictable transformations the Hulk has to battle, the transformation of Jennifer Walters into She-Hulk leaves her with her intelligence and emotional control. However when her rage becomes uncontrollable it increases her strength, which might make it difficult performing her duties representing superhumans in court.

Also cast are Renée Elise Goldsberry (Girls5eva, Hamilton), who will appear as Amelia, and Ginger Gonzaga (I'm Dying Up Here) who join as Jennifer's best friend. Plus, Mark Ruffalo will return to his role as The Hulk, while Tim Roth will return as well to his Hulk character of The Abomination.

Jameela Jamil character is Titania (Mary MacPherran), a supervillain introduced in the 1984 crossover limited series 'Secret Wars'. Titania has since then become a rival of She-Hulk, and has also been a member of several incarnations of the Masters of Evil and the Frightful Four. In recent years, she has reformed into more of an anti-hero.

Incidentally, Mary MacPherran is the name of a real-life Marvel production assistant who was asked by Jim Shooter if it was permissible to name a character after her. In 2011, Shooter posted a photo on his blog of a group of Marvel staffers, with a caption identifying the real MacPherran.

In a comment, Shooter said of MacPherran, "Wonderful, gentle, sweet Mary Mac was indeed a smidgen of the basis for Titania, who was a willowy young woman who became uber-robust and Hulk-level strong. If MM minded that I had a tough bad-girl inspired by her, and made the nod in her direction, she never mentioned it. And wicked-smart Volcana had a bit of Mary Jo Duffy at her core. It was a thing we did back when. Now, I suppose the creators would be sued."

Kevin Feige revealed that She-Hulk will be a half-hour legal comedy that runs for ten episodes, unlike the usual hour long formula. She-Hulk is expected to arrive on Disney+ sometime in 2022.