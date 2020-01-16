A She-Hulk TV series is currently in the works at Disney+, and some new fan art convincingly presents The Mandalorian star Gina Carano as Jennifer Walters. As of now, the role of the titular superheroine has yet to be officially cast, leaving Marvel fans to imagine their own casting choices with fan art such as this. Based on the success of The Mandalorian, spdrmnkyxxiii on Instagram has taken to creating some new fan art of Carano in the role, and it's really not hard to see it as a reality. You can take a look at the fan art below.

Gina Carano isn't a bad choice when it comes to casting She-Hulk, though a frontrunner for the show's lead role has essentially already been picked by fans. There's been a lot of support for casting Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz in the part, and she has also been imagined as Jennifer Walters in some fan art of her own. There has been enough interest in the idea that word even made its way back to Beatriz, who spoke about the potential casting. "I would die to play that role. That is so flattering. That is one of the best characters in that universe," Beatriz said of the possibility.

UFC and WWE star Ronda Rousey has also come up as a possible casting choice for She-Hulk. Known best for her efforts in the octagon and the wrestling ring, Ronda Rousey would definitely bring the physicality needed for the role. The fighter does have some acting experience as well, appearing in movies like The Expendables 3, Furious 7, and Charlie's Angels. Rousey also voices the popular video game character Sonya Blade in Mortal Kombat 11. As with Carano and Beatriz, Rousey has also been drawn up as Jennifer in She-Hulk fan art, and her fans have also been calling for Rousey to get the role.

In the world of Marvel Comics, the She-Hulk character was introduced as Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner - the Incredible Hulk himself. When Bruce is forced to give her a blood transfusion to save her life, Jennifer acquires a milder version of his condition. It's enough to give her super strength and tint her skin with a greenish color, though Jennifer is able to maintain control of her emotions much better than her cousin. As an attorney, Jennifer also uses her brain power to fight on behalf of various superheroes in the court of law. The premise is ripe for a television series, and there's already a lot of anticipation for the upcoming show from Disney+.

Time will tell if the role of Jennifer Walters ultimately goes to Carano or another actress. For now, you can check her out as Cara Dune in season 1 of The Mandalorian, which is streaming in full on Disney+. No word yet on when we'll also see She-Hulk making its way to the streaming service. The fan art shown above of Carano as She-Hulk comes to us from spdrmnkyxxiii on Instagram.