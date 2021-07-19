She Said, a film on the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal and starring Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan will arrive in theaters on November 18, 2022. The film will depict the New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor's struggle to break the story of Harvey Weinstein's decades-long sexual assault allegations and the secret pay-offs to victims. Mulligan and Kazan are portraying Twohey and Kantor respectively. Emmy winner Maria Schrader (Unorthodox) directs She Said from an adapted screenplay by Rebecca Lenkiewicz (Ida, Disobedience), based on the best-selling book She Said: Breaking The Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement.

She Said won't be centered on the disgraced media mogul, and will instead be a procedural drama focusing on Twohey and Kantor, who faced intimidation and threats of litigation while trying to bring to light Weinstein's misdeeds. Due to the pair's efforts, several women came forward to recant horrific accounts of sexual abuse by powerful men in the workplace, thus igniting the #Metoo movement. Twohey and Kantor first published a report on Weinstein's sexual abuse allegations in 2017 in the New York Times. The pair, along with Ronan Farrow, won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their investigation. As more women came forward and several high-profile stars faced accusations of harassment, Twohey and Kantor interviewed more women and published the non-fiction book She Said in 2019, detailing the process of their investigation, sources, etc.

More casting announcements will be happening soon as She Said is expected to begin filming in a few weeks. The film will comprise mostly women behind and in front of the camera. And judging from the film's thanksgiving release, Universal is expecting She Said to be a major awards season contender. With several talented and creative minds involved, the film might end up sweeping all the awards. It would be ironic if that happens because for years Harvey Weinstein used to be the guy Hollywood filmmakers and actors went to every time they wanted an Oscar. But Weinstein eventually paid the price for his crimes. He was fired immediately after the story broke and is currently serving a 23-year long jail sentence in New York's Rikers Island prison. His long-running production company, The Weinstein Company, was also shut down.

She Said will mark Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan's first onscreen collaboration. Mulligan previously starred in Wildlife which was written and produced by Kazan. Kazan is best known for starring in indie dramas like Ruby Sparks and The Big Sick. Mulligan received acclaim for her terrific performance in last year's Oscar-winning Promising Young Woman. While she lost the famed Best Actress award to Francis McDormand, Mulligan's potential was finally recognized by Hollywood. She will next be seen in the Netflix-produced Spaceman starring Adam Sandler in the lead and alongside Bradley Cooper in Maestro. Kazan recently starred in the HBO miniseries The Plot Against America and will next star in Netflix's drama series Clickbait. Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner will serve as the producers on She Said with Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle of Annapurna Pictures executive producing.