It is four years since two New York Times reporter broke the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal wide open for the world to see, and now Universal is attempting to seal deals with Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan to appear in She Said, based on the bestselling book, She Said: Breaking The Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement.

The pair would be cast as Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor and tell the story of how the pair of reporters would not give up on what they knew until they had managed to break the story to the world. The film is expected to go into production this summer.

It seems like no time at all since film mogul Harvey Weinstein was one of the biggest names in Hollywood, with hit after hit making him the go to guy when you wanted a indie smash or sure fire Oscar contender. Then on the 5th of October, 2017 one news story changed everything. The news story detailed sexual harassment allegations against the Weinstein Company co-chairman going back decades, as well as revelations about money paid to cover up sexual indiscretions.

The article not only brought Weinstein's long history of sexual misdemeanors to light, but also saw him being fired from his position with the Weinstein Company and subsequently sentenced to 23 years in prison after being found guilty of rape charges. The article also instigated the #MeToo movement, which four years on is still having a major impact not only in the industry but across the world.

While the story of Harvey Weinstein is well known, the focus of She Said is not the downfall of the film boss but on the female duo who faced down intimidation and threats of litigation to make sure the truth was heard. The rights to She Said was optioned back in 2018 by Annapurna Pictures and Plan B Entertainment. The theme of the movie appears to fit with Universal Studios Chair Donna Langley, who has been committed to ensuring more female lead projects appear on the studio's slate during her time in charge. Considering the subject, the two female leads, and a number of key females working behind the camera, it certainly fits with the program.

The movie would be the first time Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan have appeared on screen together, although not the first time they have worked together. Back in 2008 the pair co-starred in The Seagull on Broadway. They would also work on the same project ten years later when Mulligan starred in Wildlife, which was co-written and produced by Kazan.

Mulligan has recently been starring in Promising Young Woman, receiving critical acclaim and numerous awards nominations including a Best Actress Oscar nod, and is also set to star with Adam Sandler in Spaceman as well in Bradley Cooper's Maestro next year. Kazan is just as much in demand right now, recently appearing in The Plot Against America for HBO, Coen Brothers' movie Ballad of Buster Scruggs and The Big Stick. The movie will arrive sometime in 2022, although no exact schedule is currently known.