Written and directed by Daniel Armstrong and starring Daisy Masterman, Whitney Duff, and Emma-Louise Wilson, Sheborg tells of an alien fugitive that crash lands into a local puppy farm and begins turning people into mutated robot killing machines with a taste for puppy flesh. Dylan (Whitney Duff) and Eddie (Daisy Masterman), two self-proclaimed political activists, are all that stand between the Earth and total domination. Forced into a "dare to be great" situation that neither are prepared for, the two BFF's must fight their way past cops, city officials and cybernetic dog butchers in order to destroy the evil Sheborg and save the planet!

The Australian Sheborg, which was originally titled Sheborg Massacre, is heading to the small screen this November and it looks awesome. The film is of the low-budget sci-fi/horror variety that also boasts a healthy dose of humor sprinkled in for good measure. The special effects are totally low-budget, but that's what makes Sheborg so intriguing to begin with. Right off the bat, the trailer leaves you begging for more. Oh, and to be clear, it has nothing to do with 2011's Manborg, which is kind of a bummer.

Sheborg director Daniel Armstrong describes the style as "neo-pulp," which lovingly embraces the biggest elements of the extreme, pop culture, cliché, and puts them all together into one movie. At its heart, Sheborg is a 1950's teenage rebellion film that is magically transported the B-movie sci-fi world of the 1980s. Armstrong maintains that the movie is, "not a spoof, it's not horror, it's not action, it's not sci-fi, it's not drama. It's all of these things. It's neo-pulp."

Sheborg is produced by Melbourne-based production company Strongman Pictures Entertainment. Director Daniel Armstrong is also known for his work on the cult hit Murderdome, which is notable for being the only roller derby-themed horror movie. In addition, Armstrong also put out wrestling themed From Parts Unknown: Fight Like a Girl, bringing the same over-the-top aesthetics that he has brought to Sheborg, which he lovingly refers to as "neo-pulp."

The production on Sheborg started back in 2015 with an estimated budget of $20,000. While the budget is tiny when compared to the major Hollywood studios, the trailer seriously looks like a lot of fun. It's pretty amazing that they were able to make that $20,000 budget work and look so good. Daniel Armstrong's hard work on the movie is evident within the first 10 seconds of the preview, which makes it look like the special effects were hours and hours at a computer, most likely done by Armstrong and a small team. If you're into fun sci-fi movies with horror vibes, make sure to check out Sheborg when it's available to stream on VOD this coming November. And while you wait for the full-length movie, you can check out the trailer below, thanks to the October Coast YouTube channel.