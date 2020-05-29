Awkwafina and Karen Gillan are set to star in a new action/comedy called Shelly. The duo previously starred alongside one another in last year's Jumanji: The Next Level. Jude Weng is set to direct the movie, with a script by Michael Doneger and Liz Storm. The project, described as "Mean Girls" meets "Barry," will be shopped around to studios and is expected to sell in a hurry.

According to a new report, Shelly is being shopped around currently. There is no word, as of this writing, where the movie might land but it is expected to generate heavy interest. The story is said to take place a decade after an embarrassing prank at a high school prom, which forced Shelly Wheeler (Awkwafina) out of town.

The experience hardened her so much that she became a cold-blooded hit-woman. Shelly is then presented with the opportunity for sweet revenge as she discovers her next target is her former high school tormentor, Dianna Park (Karen Gillan). However, Dianna unexpectedly befriends Shelly which gives her the opportunity to mix in with the cool crowd. She winds up protecting her old enemy from another hit crew hired to kill both of them.

Jumanji: The Next Level grossed just shy of $800 million at the global box office, which makes reuniting these stars appealing. Not only that, but both actors have been appearing in high-profile projects over the last handful of years. Karen Gillan plays Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and starred in Avengers: Endgame last year, which went on to become the highest-grossing movie in history. Gillan also starred in The Call of the Wild earlier this year. Awkwafina starred in The Farewell, which many feel was robbed of several Oscar nominations. She also has her Comedy Central series, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens. Awkwafina also starred in Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean's 8.

As for Jude Weng, she most recently directed the feature Finding Ohana for Netflix, which is in post-production currently. Weng has a great deal of experience directing on big TV shows such as Fresh Off the Boat, The Good Place, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Black-Ish. Michael Doneger previously wrote The Escort and cooked up the story for Shelly. Co-writer Liz Storm previously penned episodes of Broomtown and Tall Tales. Ian Bryce is set to produce, with Will McCance on board as an executive producer and Katie Malott co-producing.

There is no telling when this could begin production, regardless of which studio ends up scooping up the package. This one seems mostly put together and, in theory, could be ready to go quickly. But the industry is still sorting out how to logistically continue many productions following the shutdown, as issues of cast and crew member safety still need to be worked out, in addition to a number of logistical problems. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.