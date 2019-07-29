The London-Based Sherlock Holmes is coming to The Golden State. Due to the state's $330 million program, 10 projects have been approved to receive tax credits for shooting there, and Sherlock Holmes 3 is one of them. California's Film Commission estimates that together, they will generate $310 million in spending across the state.

Among the ten is Robert Downey Jr.'s (Iron Man) Sherlock Holmes 3, The next project from the Russo Brothers and Tom Holland, Cherry, Will Smith's drama King Richard from Warner Bros. which tells the story of tennis stars Venus and Serena William's father, Universal's Purge 5, the Little Shop of Horrors remake, American Pie Presents: Girls Rule, Janis, Macbeth, Pandora and an untitled Atomic Monster project. 58 films applied for tax credits during the June 17 to 21 application period. In an official statement, the new California Film Commission executive director, Colleen Bell, had this to say.

"California is once again competing for big-budget film projects because it's becoming clear that chasing the highest tax credit doesn't always provide the best value. In addition to our tax credit program, we have so many resources that other locales simply can't match."

These resources, the Film Commission hopes, will bring prosperity across the state. It is estimated that the ten films will employ about "1,561 crew, 469 cast member and 31,550 background actors and stand-ins for a combined 453 days" of filming. Bell said this.

Related: Robert Downey Jr. Still Wants Sherlock Holmes 3 to Happen

"A key goal for Program 2.0 is to bring the economic benefits of film and TV production to regions across the state, and that's a goal we're achieving on a consistent basis. It's great to see so many tax credit projects bring jobs and spending to regions beyond the Los Angeles 30-Mile Studio Zone."

Among this, is the nearly $107 million in spending expected to come from Sherlock Holmes 3 alone. This would make it the second highest project spending under the new tax incentive program. Captain Marvel currently holds the record with $118 million. Of this group of films, five are independent films and five are big studio projects. But most harped upon by the Commission is that 8 of the 10 films plan to shoot outside of the typical studio grounds. Hollywood is notorious for dressing up various parts of the world to look like others. The CW shows live in Canada, limiting the Winchester's apocalypses to the Midwest, vacation films tend to sway toward Hawaii, and a New York Skyline is a common post production add-on. So London in California should be no different.

It's been ten years since the last Downey-led Sherlock Holmes movie hit theaters, and the Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) film is expected to arrive sometime in December 2021. It is produced by Susan Downey, Joel Silver, and Lionel Wigram. Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law are expected to reprise their roles as Holmes and his sidekick. Law has stated the film will catch up with the duo after an extended time away from each other, prompting what is sure to be a fun ride of fast-talking quips and mischief. Check back with us for all your updates. This news comes to us by way of The Hollywood Reporter.