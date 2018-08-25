Sherlock Holmes 3 is officially on the way and Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law are starting to get fans hyped up for the sequel. It's been nearly 10 years since the last installment and both actors have kept incredibly busy. Earlier this week, RDJ teased that he was getting ready to jump back into the role by practicing his "Sherlock face" and now, Law is providing some information about what the story will entail.

Jude Law will once again get into his Dr. Watson character for Sherlock Holmes 3. In a new interview promoting Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Law was asked about the upcoming Sherlock sequel. While he couldn't reveal much, he did offer up some interesting storyline tidbits. Law had this to say.

"We hope to propel the story forward. As always, the essence of the story is their codependency. We're going to examine, since it's been several years since we've seen them, we're going to play up the fact that they haven't seen each other for a long time either."

It looks like art will be imitating life in Sherlock Holmes 3 since it's been quite a few years since fans have seen Robert Downey Jr.'s Sherlock and Jude Law's Dr. Watson on the big screen together. And while we know that Law and RDJ are reuniting, it is still unclear if director Guy Ritchie will be back to helm the sequel. The director is currently hard at work on Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin, which is currently in the post-production process.

Robert Downey Jr. is getting ready to wrap up his contract with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will be free to work on Sherlock Holmes 3 after the Avengers 4 reshoots this fall. For now, the Sherlock sequel has a December 2020 release date, which means that filming will more than likely start at the beginning of 2019 to stay on track. However, if Guy Ritchie is going to take on the project, it will have to wait until he is completely finished with the live-action remake of Aladdin, which is set to hit theaters on May 24th, 2019.

Sherlock Holmes 3 is scheduled to open in theaters on December 25th, 2020 from a script written by Chris Brancato. For fans who just can't wait that long to see the sequel, Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly are putting out their own unique take on the iconic duo this Christmas with Holmes and Watson. Ferrell plays Holmes, while Reilly plays Watson in the comedy-mystery, which is sure to be a hilarious version of the characters that Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law play so well. Law will be seen next on the big screen in Vox Lux this September, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald this December, and then Captain Marvel in March of 2019. The new interview with Jude Law was first published by Entertainment Weekly.