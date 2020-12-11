Shia LaBeouf is being accused of assault by former girlfriend FKA twigs. The musician alleges that over the course of their relationship, she experienced sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress. A lawsuit has been filed against the actor in Los Angeles, which accuses him of "relentless abuse" during their relationship. Stylist Karolyn Pho has also brought up similar allegations from her time with LaBeouf over the years. "So much goes into breaking down a man or woman to make them OK with a certain kind of treatment," said Pho in an interview.

Shia LaBeouf and FKA Twigs, aka Tahliah Debrett Barnett, dated from 2018 to 2019. As for why she's coming forward now, the 32-year old musician hopes that it will benefit other women who are going through, or have gone through, the same things in a relationship. "I'd like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency," she said in a new interview. LaBeouf has issued a response, which you can read below.

"I'm not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

In FKA twigs' lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf, she claims that he knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease, in addition to the aforementioned allegations. LaBeouf acknowledges the claims, but insists that some never happened. The actor claims that "many of these allegations are not true," before noting that he owes FKA twigs and Karolyn Pho "the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done."

FKA twigs says that her relationship with Shia LaBeouf started off with a "honeymoon phase" where the actor would shower her with over the top affection. However, things soon changed for the worse. He would allegedly abuse her physically and emotionally, only letting her kiss him a few times a day and would not let her wear clothing in bed, while gaining control over their entire relationship. "The whole time I was with him, I could have bought myself a business-flight plane ticket back to my four-story townhouse in Hackney," she said. But she didn't. "He brought me so low, below myself, that the idea of leaving him and having to work myself back up just seemed impossible," she said.

FKA twigs did not think that anyone would believe that Shia LaBeouf was allegedly sleeping with a loaded gun, throwing her up against a car, sexually assaulting her, or emotionally violating her, which is the main reason she did not come forward initially. The musician had always taken charge of her career, but even her closest circles began to notice some dark changes in her while she was with LaBeouf. She soon found the strength to leave him and the alleged abuse behind.

Shia LaBeouf says that he is "a sober member of a 12-step program" and is also currently in therapy. "I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism, but I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way." FKA twigs says, "What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life," she said. "I don't think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that's the thing. It can happen to anybody." FKA twigs plans on donating "a significant portion of any monetary damages to domestic-violence charities." The New York Times was the first to break this story.