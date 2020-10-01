Shia LaBeouf has been charged with petty theft and battery following an incident that occurred over the summer. The 34-year old star of The Tax Collector has been in the public eye since he was a child, which has led to some controversial headlines over the years. However, after one particularly bad incident in 2017, LaBeouf sobered up and started putting his life and career first, which led to some critically acclaimed performances and filmmaking, as he channeled his demons on the big screen.

Back in June of this year, Shia LaBeouf got into a physical altercation with an unidentified man, which reportedly ended with the actor taking the man's hat and leaving the scene. The LA City Attorney has since charged LaBeouf with petty theft and battery after "police investigated and determined he was the aggressor in the altercation." It's unclear what started the altercation or how it went from verbal to physical, but law enforcement is attempting to put the blame on the Peanut Butter Falcon actor. LaBeouf has not commented on the situation.

Shia LaBeouf has not had any legal problems since 2017. While accepting his breakthrough screenwriter award for Honey Boy at the 2019 Hollywood Film Awards, LaBeouf thanked the police officer who arrested him. "I want to thank the police officer who arrested me in Georgia - for changing my life," he said. Many people in the audience thought the young actor was joking, but he wasn't. He went on to thank his, "therapist and my sponsor for saving my life [and] my parents for giving my life." The 2017 arrest was a particular low point for LaBeouf, but he was able to turn it around and use it to his advantage.

For most of the summer of 2020, Shia LaBeouf was in the headlines for getting a massive chest tattoo for his role in The Tax Collector. People were amazed to see that the actor went in and received a real tattoo, that takes up his entire chest and took hours to complete.

Director David Ayer was more than impressed with the young actor's commitment to his roles. "He's one of the best actors I've worked with, and he's the most committed to body and soul," Ayer recently said. "He had a tooth pulled on Fury, and then on Tax Collector, he got his whole chest tattooed. So he kind of goes all in, and I've never known anyone that committed." Shia LaBeouf's Fast Times at Ridgemont High performance as Jeff Spicoli during a star-studded virtual table read also won a generous amount of attention over the past few weeks.

Luckily, Shia LaBeouf's legal problems this time are only misdemeanors, which will likely end up in him paying some legal fees and some community service. The actor has stayed out of the legal system over the past three years, so he shouldn't have any further problems, unless he goes out and gets into another fight and leaves the scene with a hat again. Page Six was the first to report on Shia LaBeouf's latest legal scuffle.