Honey Boy director Alma Har'el is standing behind FKA twigs and her allegations against Shia LaBeouf. The musician/actress filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf for physically and emotionally abusing her throughout their brief relationship. The two met on the set of Honey Boy in 2019 and started seeing each other soon after. The drama is based on LaBeouf's troubled childhood and Har'el previously stood by the actor amid troubling behavior, admitting that she witnessed growth within him while they were collaborating.

After FKA Twigs came out with her allegations against Shia LaBeouf, Alma Har'el came out to show her support publicly. "I have a deep respect for FKA twigs' courage and resilience," says the director. "Reading what she endured left me heartbroken and I stand with her in solidarity. I'm sending my love to her, Karolyn Pho, all victims of domestic violence, and everyone who is trying to stop cycles of abuse." Karolyn Pho is another ex-girlfriend of LaBeouf who alleges that he emotionally and physically abused her too. Har'el went on and had this to say.

"As a filmmaker and an artist, I am drawn to stories that help us develop empathy for the messy parts of the human condition. Like many of Shia's collaborators and fans who battled substance abuse, suffered childhood trauma, and face mental illness, I am painfully aware of my past investment in his recovery. I want to send a clear message today that none of the above should excuse, minimize, or rationalize domestic violence."

FKA twigs alleges that Shia LaBeouf knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease and that he slammed her against a car, while trying to choke her. Karolyn Pho claims that LaBeouf drunkenly headbutted her while they were in bed, which caused her to bleed all over the bed. The lawsuit reads: "Shia LaBeouf hurts women. He uses them. He abuses them, both physically and mentally. He is dangerous."

Alma Har'el says, "I'm grateful that survivors of childhood trauma have seen some aspects of themselves in Honey Boy and might feel less alone in their pain. I hope that they don't take these events as a discouraging moment in their own recovery." As for Shia LaBeouf, he has admitted that he hurt both women while they were in a relationship together, though he says, "many of these allegations are untrue."

Shia LaBeouf went on to add, "I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say." Alma Har'el plans to make a donation in FKA twigs and Pho's names to FreeFrom, the National Domestic Violence Hotline, and Sistah Space. LaBeouf has not spoken out about the matter publicly since the story broke last week. Variety was the first to report on Alma Har'el's statement on her support of FKA twigs.