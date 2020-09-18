Shia LaBeouf's elevated performance as Spicoli stole the show during the recent celebrity table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Dane Cook partnered with Sean Penn to bring the event to fruition, which benefitted CORE's public health crisis relief efforts to protect vulnerable communities along with the Reform Alliance. However, Penn was not playing the iconic Spicoli this time around, or Mr. Hand, like many had previously suspected. Instead, LaBeouf took on the role of Spicoli and made it his own.

Mr. Hand was played by Ray Liotta, while Dane Cook was Ratner, Brad Pitt played Brad, Jennifer Aniston took on the role of Linda, Julia Roberts played Stacy, Matthew McConaughey is Damone, John Legend played Charles Jefferson, Henry Golding played Mr. Vargas, and Jimmy Kimmel took on the role of many teenage girls. Sean Penn only played the small part of the pizza delivery man. Morgan Freeman read stage directions, while Shia LaBeouf stole the show as Spicoli. The actor appeared to take the stoner aspect of the character to heart as he can be seen puffing from something that is definitely not a cigarette, while taking off his shirt and possibly getting really high at the same time.

Shia LaBeouf's performance had the rest of the cast laughing, especially Sean Penn, who took glee in watching someone else deliver the lines that he made famous in Fast Times at Ridgemont High. A lot of people are claiming that the Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunion is the best thing about the celebrity table read, but there are many who are hailing the talents of LaBeouf, who was clearly having a lot of fun taking on the role of Spicoli in front of Sean Penn and the world.

With that being said, another part of the Fast Times at Ridgemont High celebrity reading caught a lot of attention online, which was Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt recreating the iconic pool scene. Phoebe Cates and Judge Reinhold did the scene originally, but watching exes Pitt and Aniston recreate it was almost too much for some viewers to take since it was so awkward to see. The rest of the cast knew this and can be seen laughing as the two actors uncomfortably get through the scene together.

The Fast Times at Ridgemont High celebrity reading was originally supposed to happen a few weeks ago, but technical difficulties brought it to a halt. Thankfully, the cast was able to get through the reading without any technical difficulties. Instead, everybody seems to be having a blast as they watch Shia LeBeouf deliver the Spicoli dialogue while offering some physical comedy at the same time. You can watch the whole thing above, thanks to the CORE YouTube channel. You can then check out some fan reactions to some key scenes below.

