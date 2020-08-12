Artist BossLogic has given Marvel fans an idea about what Shia LaBeouf could look like if he were playing Wolverine. Marvel Studios is currently plotting where to place the X-Men within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though we don't have any information beyond that. At last year's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed that the former Fox property will be integrated, but he did not go into further details. With that being said, the studio is pretty good at keeping their secrecy, which hardcore fans know all too well.

Shia LaBeouf @thecampaignbook as Iceman...

All honesty tho I think I just designed a @RealHughJackman 😂 pic.twitter.com/P2zsu029rB — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) August 12, 2020

With Hugh Jackman retiring from the Wolverine role, Marvel fans have been speculating about who will take his place. Many are hoping that Jackman will return one last time, but the actor has said on many occasions that he is finished with the role. A lot of names have been thrown around over the years, but Shia LaBeouf's seems to be one of the more recent, and artist BossLogic decided to whip up some art to show what the young actor could look like in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This all started from a wild rumor that Disney wanted to cast Shia LaBeouf in their new MCU version of X-Men. Some speculated that the actor was wanted as Moon Knight, but then talk quickly turned to Shia playing Bobby Drake, aka, Iceman. Though it must be noted that this wild rumor came from one of the most distrusted sources on the internet, so not much stock was put into it. Perhaps why BossLogic's art took a sharp left turn from Iceman to Wolverine.

The BossLogic art shows Shia LaBeouf with Wolverine's trademark adamantium claws and the sideburns. He also has a few bullet holes in him from a recent battle, though he doesn't seem to mind. Instead, he's focused on enjoying a cigar. As is the case with all of his art, BossLogic has created something that looks official and a lot of fans are starting to see how LaBeouf would physically make for a great Wolverine in the MCU's X-Men reboot. However, would he be able to pull off the physical and voice aspects to properly take on the role? That is question that has been raised in the comments section of BossLogic's latest creation.

While sifting through the comments of the Shia LaBeouf as Wolverine image, it's safe to say that the reactions are mixed at best. There are a lot of people who think the actor would be great for the role and just as many who think it would be a horrible idea. It really doesn't matter since nothing has been officially announced at this time, with Marvel Studios plotting behind-the-scenes to figure out how to introduce their recently acquired Fox properties to their existing roster of Marvel characters.

There's a lot to look forward to within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Black Widow movie is in the can and just waiting to be released. For now, it looks like Marvel and Disney plan to release the standalone Natasha Romanoff movie later this year, with the Eternals movie coming early next year. Additionally, fans are looking forward to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki, which will all debut on the Disney+ streaming service in the near future. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision are still scheduled to premiere at some point this year. You can check out Shia LaBeouf as Wolverine above, thanks to BossLogic's Twitter account.