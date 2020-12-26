The MCU features one of the most diverse pools of talent that Hollywood has to offer. But such is the nature of the ever-expanding cinematic universe that Marvel Studios is always on the hunt for fresh actors to add to its roster. According to a report by Variety, one name that the studio was interested in was Shia LaBeouf, before the recent lawsuit regarding allegations of abuse against the actor took him off Marvel's list.

"Before the lawsuit, Hollywood seemed to be willing to put LaBeouf's past behavior in the rear-view mirror. Following the success of Honey Boy, Marvel was even eying LaBeouf for a superhero role, according to reports that surfaced as recently as this summer, though, at the time, insiders told Variety that there was initial interest, but a meeting never took place and discussions never ensued."

After major roles in the Transformers and Indiana Jones franchises, LeBeouf fell off Hollywood's radar for a while. According to the actor, it was by his own choice, since he wanted to focus on smaller, more personal projects. Then came a string of critically acclaimed roles in indie films like American Honey and The Peanut Butter Falcon, and LeBeouf's star had begun to shine bright in Hollywood again.

Industry insiders were predicting that the actor would be in demand for big-budget movies again. And sure enough, LeBeouf was offered a role by David Ayer in 2016's Suicide Squad. According to the actor, "I went in to meet [Warner Bros. executives], and they were like, 'Nah, you're crazy. You're a good actor, but not this one.' It was a big investment for them."

While a role in the DCEU did not end up working out, earlier this year rumors began percolating online that Marvel was interested in casting LeBeouf as either Wolverine or Iceman, both characters from the X-Men, who are set to make their debut in the MCU in the coming years. But now, it seems that particular casting choice will never materialize.

A few days ago, FKA Twigs, the singer, dancer, and actress, who dated LaBeouf for roughly a year after meeting him on the set of Honey Boy, filed a lawsuit against the actor in which she made allegations of severe physical and mental abuse against LeBeouf, ranging from choking to verbal abuse. In a statement responding to the lawsuit, LeBeouf denied many of the accusations but admitted he was seeking help for his poor behavior.

"Although many of these allegations are not true. I am not in a position to defend any of my actions. I owe these women the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done. As someone in recovery, I have to face almost daily reminders of things I did say and do when I was drinking. I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism, but I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way."

This news originated at Variety. The topper art comes from @MizuriAU.