It has been several years since we've seen S.H.I.E.L.D. or Hydra in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But are we ever going to see those organizations pop up again? Never say never. This, according to some recent comments made by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. Though, as per usual, Feige is saying a lot without saying all that much at the same time.

Kevin Feige recently participated in the official press conference for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which debuts on Disney+ later this week. During the conversation, the subject of both S.H.I.E.L.D. and Hydra came up. Feige wouldn't rule out either group reappearing in the MCU down the line, explaining that the comics may provide clues. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Well, again, you can always look at the comics, right? We always take our lead from what has happened before, and those organizations come and go in various forms over the years. So, they always could [return]. There are new organizations like S.W.O.R.D., that you saw in WandaVision, so there's always an inherent need for above-board or shadowy organizations of some kind in the MCU."

S.H.I.E.L.D. was an important organization in the MCU from its earliest days. Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury served as head of the group, which was instrumental in forming The Avengers. However, the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier revealed that the villainous group Hydra, which we met in Captain America: The First Avenger, had infiltrated S.H.I.E.L.D. on a deep level. S.H.I.E.L.D. was then scrapped and Hydra was extinguished by The Avengers in Age of Ultron.

But as Kevin Feige points out, things are rarely gone for good in the world of Marvel Comics. Characters die and come back to life. Everything comes back around eventually. Additionally, WandaVision introduced us to S.W.O.R.D., which is seemingly picking up where S.H.I.E.L.D. left off. So it's perhaps not that we will see these groups return. Rather, they could evolve into something entirely new as Phase 4 of the MCU rolls on. Either way, there are plenty of opportunities to have either group resurface in some fashion in the relatively near future.

There is a lot coming down the pipeline over the next few years. Black Widow is set to hit theaters in May after being delayed several times, with Eternals, Shang-Chi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and many more movies to follow. Marvel is also planning quite a few shows for Disney+, such as Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Loki, She-Hulk and Moon Knight. Next up is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which premieres March 19 on Disney+. This news was previously reported by ComicBookMovie.com.