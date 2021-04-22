It's a sad day in the hip hop world as rap legend Shock G has passed away. The rapper, famous for the Digital Underground hit song "The Humpty Dance" and his work with Tupac Shakur, was found dead on Thursday in a hotel room in Tampa, according to his father, Edward Racker. There were no signs of trauma and the cause of death has not yet been determined, pending the results of an autopsy. He was 57 years old.

Shock G, whose real name was Gregory Jacobs, was known worldwide as the lead vocalist of the hip hop group Digital Underground. He was behind the famous 1989 song "The Humpty Dance," which was a single from the group's debut album Sex Packets. The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Rap Singles chart at the time and continues to get regular play to this day, serving as one of the most memorable rap songs of the 1980s.

Shock G was also known for his friendship and collaborations with late rap icon Tupac Shakur. Many rap fans credit Shock G for helping to get Shakur started as the co-producer of 2Pac's debut album 2Pacalypse Now. After his death, the official Twitter account for 2Pac tweeted a quote from Shakur that states: "I look back [on my times with Shock G] with the greatest fondness. Those were like some of the best times of my life... RIP Shock G."

RIP Shock G

On the small screen, Shock G appeared on various television programs including Showtime at the Apollo and The Arsenio Hall Show, along with several live performances on MTV shows like Yo MTV Raps and MTV Jams. 2Pac or Digital Underground were often featured with Shock G for these performances. The rapper also played a furnace repairman in a special appearance on the 1991 sitcom Drexell's Class. Digital Underground performed "No Nose Job" in another scene on the show.

The Digital Underground frontman also appeared in Dan Aykroyd's 1991 comedy Nothing but Trouble, appearing as both Shock G and his alter ego Humpty Hump. As himself, the rapper has been featured in music documentaries, such as Thug Angel: Life of an Outlaw about Tupac Shakur and Parliament Funkadelic: One Nation Under a Groove about George Clinton and P-Funk. The Shock G song "We Got More" is also played frequently in the Wayans brothers' comedy Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood.

"No man, not Shock G... damn. A genuinely good dude. Bro, huh PAC for me. Hope y'all sipping' and smoking on something they only grow in heaven," Marlon Wayans posted on Instagram. "Shock G, Money B and myself always brought out the lighter funny side of Pac. I know Ge waiting in ghetto heaven with a big ass smile on his face and open arms."

At this time, we would like to offer our condolences to the friends and family of Gregory "Shock G" Jacobs. His work as a hip hop legend will ensure that his legacy will live on forever. May he rest in peace. This news comes to us from TMZ.