Fans of the original Short Circuit will soon have the chance to stay in the same house used in the 1980s classic. This is all thanks to superfan Richard Bates, who has purchased the Astoria based home used to film the movie and has been restoring it to accurately recreate the sets. What's more, it will be turned into a toy museum, in addition to a living tribute to the movie, that people will be able to visit and, should they choose, rent for a short stay.

Richard Bates fell in love with the movie as a kid and had been paying the house, located in Astoria, Oregon, a visit periodically over the years. The area is also home to The Goonies house, which closed to tourists a couple of years ago due to vandalism and property damage. So, Richard Bates has good neighbors, living close to the athengic Goondocks. The superfan managed to purchase the Short Circuit house last year and relocated from Washington to take on the project. Now, he has obtained a homestay lodging permit and intends to start taking reservations next year for those who wish to stay there. Bates will also display his massive collection of vintage action figures and toys for guests to enjoy as well. Bates had this to say about it.

"It's easy for that movie to slip your mind, because they didn't make a lot of toys for it. I don't think they knew how to market it. So it kind of blurs the line of classic and cult classic ... This is my opportunity to make sure he lives on."

He refers to the movie's iconic robot, Johnny 5. For the time being, Johnny 5 doesn't have a presence in the house. However, the plan is to hold a fundraiser to build a replica of the robot once the house and yard are completed. As fans may recall, Ally Sheedy's character kept animals in the yard. As Richard Bates explains, "I'm basically going to go and prop the whole outside of the house as closely as I can to how it looks on the screen." That will include a pen like the one seen in the movie, which guests will be able to use for their pets.

Short Circuit was originally released in 1986. Directed by John Badham, it centers on an experimental military robot that is hit by lightning and gains consciousness. It escapes from the military and makes friends with a young woman, Stephanie Speck (Ally Sheedy). Its creator, meanwhile, is desperate to find it as his entire project is at risk of being scrapped. A sequel, Short Circuit 2, was released in 1998, but did not perform as well commercially as its predecessor.

Currently, a remake is in the works that will put a "Latinx twist" on the original. Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman are set to pen the screenplay. There is no word yet on how much a stay at the Short Circuit house will cost once it is ready, nor is it clear how Richard Bates will be handling reservations. But this could be a trip worth taking for fans of the movie come 2021. This news comes to us via The Astorian.