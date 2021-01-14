Armie Hammer has broken his silence over the social media scandal that found him trending on social media last weekend. In addition, the actor has abruptly left the Shotgun Wedding cast. Over the weekend, alleged messages to various women from his Instagram account were leaked online. The messages contained explicit sexual terms in graphic ways, while also discussing cannibalism. In one of the alleged messages, the Call Me by Your Name actor says, "I am 100% a cannibal," which a lot of people concentrated on. None of the messages or videos have been posted here, due to their graphic nature.

TMZ was able to ask Armie Hammer about the controversial messages. Over the weekend, Hammer and his representatives did not return requests for comments on the situation. The messages in question have not been verified to have come from Hammer's account, but internet sleuths believe they are legitimate after some detective work, which included locating and matching the actor's finger tattoo in some of the images. Hammer had this to say.

"I'm not responding to these bullsh*t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that."

A spokesperson for the Shotgun Wedding production says, "Given the imminent start date of Shotgun Wedding, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision." Hammer was to star alongside Jennifer Lopez in the movie. As for the alleged social media messages, more seem to be coming out as the days progress, which paint the actor as domineering, while discussing rape, cannibalism, and being asked to be called "daddy."

A new video was released which allegedly shows Armie Hammer drinking beer behind the wheel of a vehicle, while licking an undisclosed white substance from someone's hand. Sources close to the 34-year old actor are worried about his alleged behavior, noting, "He always liked to drink, do drugs, but never like this." Hammer and his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, split up in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage.

Shotgun Wedding is directed by Jason Moore (Pitch Perfect) and follows a couple as they gather their families for a destination wedding, only to have the whole wedding party taken hostage. Armie Hammer's role is currently being recast, and his departure will reportedly not stop the production from kicking off in the next few weeks. As for who will be taking over for Hammer, that is unclear at the moment, though we should learn about that very soon, especially if the production stays on schedule. TMZ was the first to reveal Armie Hammer's comments about the social media scandal.