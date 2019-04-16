The American Genre Film Archive, the largest non-profit genre film archive and distributor in the world, is excited to announce a theatrical partnership with Shout! Factory, a multi-platform media company. AGFA will distribute fifty film classics from Shout! Factory's cult classic movie library to theaters in 2019. This is AGFA's latest collaboration following their distribution partnerships with home video labels Arrow Films (Donnie Darko), Severin Films (Santa Sangre), and Vinegar Syndrome (Dolemite). Said AGFA Head of Business Affairs Alicia Coombs.

"We could not be more thrilled about this partnership. Shout! Factory's catalog is so diverse, and every title is a winner -- both for us as fans, and for the cinema-going public."

AGFA has curated fifty stunning classics from Shout's movie catalog to reissue in theaters throughout the year. Thesemovies include fan favorites such as Bob Clark's Black Christmas, arthouse milestones like John Cassavetes' A Woman Under the Influence, deep-cut horror blasts such as Amy Holden Jones's The Slumber Party Massacre, and seminalgenre milestones like John Ford's Stagecoach. Said Mark Balsam of Shout! Factory.

"I greatly admire the care and attention afforded each film by AGFA. That focus will serve each of these classic films wonderfully."

Shout! Factory movies are available on DCP, and in some cases, 35mm, for theatrical bookings from AGFA starting immediately.

The full list of Shout! Factory titles distributed by AGFA:

• Battle Beyond the Stars

• Ben

• Black Christmas

• Boy and his Dog

• Breaker Morant

• Caged Heat

• Chopping Mall aka Killbots

• Crazy Mama

• Downfall

• Dreamscape

• Faces

• Fanny

• Fear City

• Forbidden World

• Foreign Correspondent

• Galaxy of Terror

• Gargoyles

• Greasers Palace

• Holy Motors

• Hopscotch

• Humanoids from the Deep

• Hype!

• I Married a Witch

• The Kids are Alright

• Killing of a Chinese Bookie

• Long Voyage Home

• The Ninth Configuration

• Opening Night

• Othello

• Piranha

• Quadrophenia

• Rabid

• Rock N' Roll High School

• The Harder They Come

• The Ruling Class

• Saint Jack

• Shadows

• Shakma

• Simon, King of the Witches

• Slumber Party Massacre

• Slumber Party Massacre II

• Smithereens

• Stagecoach

• Starcrash

• The Stunt Man

• Suburbia

• To Be or Not to Be

• Willard

• the Velvet Vampire

• Whale Rider

• A Woman Under the Influence

The American Genre Film Archive (AGFA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit located in Austin, Texas. AGFA exists to preserve the legacy of genre movies through collection, conservation, and distribution. Formed in 2009, AGFA focuses on outlaw exploitation movies that were produced from the 1960s through the 2000s. From manic hicksploitation epics to bloodthirsty shoestring goreblasts, each title in AGFA's collection is a celebration of culture that should never be forgotten. Housing over six thousand 35mm film prints and trailers, our non-profit archive counts among its board members and advisors Alamo Drafthouse founders Tim and Karrie League, filmmakers Paul Thomas Anderson, Anna Biller, Frank Henenlotter, and Nicolas Winding Refn, musician RZA, exploitation film savior Lisa Petrucci, and genre film superheroes Zack Carlson and Lars Nilsen.

Shout! Factory, LLC is a diversified multi-platform media company devoted to producing, uncovering, preserving and revitalizing the very best of pop culture. Founders Richard Foos, Bob Emmer, and Garson Foos have spent their entire careers sharing their music, television and film favorites with discerning consumers the world over. Shout! Factory's entertainment offerings serve up feature films, classic and contemporary TV series, animation, live music and comedy specials. In addition, Shout! Factory maintains a vast entertainment distribution network which delivers culturally relevant programming, movie and audio content to all the leading digital service providers in North America and across multiple platforms. Shout! Factory owns and operates Shout! Studios, Scream Factory, Shout! Factory Kids, Mystery Science Theater 3000, and Shout! Factory TV. These riches are the result of a creative acquisition mandate that has established the company as a hotbed of cultural preservation and commercial reinvention. Shout! Factory is based in Los Angeles, California. For more on Shout! Factory, visit shoutfactory.com.