This October, Shout! Factory TV and Scream Factory proudly present 31 Nights of Horror. Fans can tune in each evening throughout the entire month for a double feature that's sure to satisfy cravings for all things creepy.

Each night of the stream will feature a genre favorite such as Chopping Mall, Witchboard, The Exorcist III, the original Willard, and many more. And since no skeleton is complete without a funny bone, each movie will be followed by a distinctively eerie episode of Mystery Science Theater 3000, including episodes MST3K: Night of the Blood Beast, MST3K: The Slime People and MST3K: The Crawling Eye.

31 Nights of Horror also presents the devilish debut of several new films to Shout! Factory TV, including The Undead, The Horror of Party Beach and The Haunted Strangler, with Boris Karloff. These and all films featured in 31 Nights of Horror will also be available for viewing on demand beginning October 1 on ShoutFactoryTV.com; Shout! Factory TV's Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Android apps; and on various Shout! Factory TV branded channels including Tubi TV, Amazon Prime Channels, and the Roku Channel.

31 Nights of Horror Complete List of Films

• Attack of the Crab Monsters

• Bad Moon

• Black Christmas

• Blood of Dracula

• Chopping Mall

• Day the World Ended

• Demon of Paradise

• The Exorcist III

• The Haunted Strangler

• The Horror of Party Beach

• The House That Dripped Blood

• The Howling III: The Marsupials

• The Medusa Touch

• Mermaid: Lake of the Dead

• The Monster Club

• Munchies

• Nightbreed: Director's Cut

• The Playgirls and the Vampire

• Saturday the 14th

• The She Creature

• Slaughter of the Vampires

• Spawn of the Slithis

• Terror Beneath the Sea

• Timewalker

• The Undead

• Up from the Depths

• Voodoo Woman

• The Wasp Woman

• What A Carve Up!

• Willard

• Witchboard

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Films

· MST3K: Attack of the Giant Leeches

· MST3K: Beginning of the End

· MST3K: The Black Scorpion

· MST3K: Blood Waters of Dr. Z

· MST3K: Boggy Creek II

· MST3K: The Brute Man

· MST3K: The Corpse Vanishes

· MST3K: The Crawling Eye

· MST3K: Devil Doll

· MST3K: Devil Fish

· MST3K: The Giant Gila Monster

· MST3K: The Giant Spider Invasion

· MST3K: Horrors of Spider Island

· MST3K: Indestructible Man

· MST3K: The Killer Shrews

· MST3K: Mad Monster

· MST3K: Manos: The Hands of Fate

· MST3K: Merlin's Shop of Mystical Wonders

· MST3K: Monster A-Go-Go

· MST3K: Night of the Blood Beast

· MST3K: Pod People

· MST3K: Ring of Terror

· MST3K: Samson Vs. The Vampire Women

· MST3K: The Screaming Skull

· MST3K: The Slime People

· MST3K: Tormented

· MST3K: The Touch of Satan

· MST3K: The Unearthly

· MST3K: War of the Colossal Beast

· MST3K: Werewolf

· MST3K: Zombie Nightmare

Stream and scream live every evening this October, as 31 Nights of Horror begins Tuesday, October 1 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and continues at the same time nightly through October 31. The livestream can be viewed on ShoutFactoryTV.com; Shout! Factory TV's Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Android apps; and the following digital streaming platforms: Twitch, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo, and STIRR.