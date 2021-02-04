This February on Shout! Factory TV, chivalry is undead. The streaming service will host a Valentine's Day marathon event called Date Night of The Living Dead, featuring a special screening of George Romero's 1968 zombie classic, Night of the Living Dead, along with the 1932 Bela Lugosi-starrer White Zombie and two classic zombie-themed episodes of Mystery Science Theater 3000 - Zombie Nightmare and The Incredibly Strange Creatures Who Stopped Living and Became Mixed-Up Zombies.
Fans are encouraged to celebrate with someone who appreciates their beauty and their braaaiiinnnsss and tune in on for date night on Saturday, February 13th. It'll be a scream. The marathon begins February 13th at 6 p.m. PT and will continue all night. The stream can be viewed on ShoutFactoryTV.com; Shout! Factory TV's Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Android apps; and the following digital streaming platforms: Twitch, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, Comcast Xfinity, Xumo, Vizio, Redbox, IMDb TV, STIRR, Sling TV, THETA.tv and Local Now.
- "Date Night of the Living Dead" Schedule of Films on Shout! Factory TV:
- 6:00 p.m. PT - Mystery Science Theater 3000: Zombie Nightmare
- 8:00 p.m. PT. - Night of the Living Dead
- 10:00 p.m. PT - White Zombie
- 11:30 p.m. PT - Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Incredibly Strange Creatures Who Stopped Living and Became Mixed-Up Zombies
These films are also available for viewing on demand on ShoutFactoryTV.com; Shout! Factory TV's Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Android apps; and on various Shout! Factory TV branded channels including Tubi, Amazon Prime Channels, and the Roku Channel.