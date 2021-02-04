This February on Shout! Factory TV, chivalry is undead. The streaming service will host a Valentine's Day marathon event called Date Night of The Living Dead, featuring a special screening of George Romero's 1968 zombie classic, Night of the Living Dead, along with the 1932 Bela Lugosi-starrer White Zombie and two classic zombie-themed episodes of Mystery Science Theater 3000 - Zombie Nightmare and The Incredibly Strange Creatures Who Stopped Living and Became Mixed-Up Zombies.

Fans are encouraged to celebrate with someone who appreciates their beauty and their braaaiiinnnsss and tune in on for date night on Saturday, February 13th. It'll be a scream. The marathon begins February 13th at 6 p.m. PT and will continue all night. The stream can be viewed on ShoutFactoryTV.com; Shout! Factory TV's Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Android apps; and the following digital streaming platforms: Twitch, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, Comcast Xfinity, Xumo, Vizio, Redbox, IMDb TV, STIRR, Sling TV, THETA.tv and Local Now.

"Date Night of the Living Dead" Schedule of Films on Shout! Factory TV:

6:00 p.m. PT - Mystery Science Theater 3000: Zombie Nightmare

8:00 p.m. PT. - Night of the Living Dead

10:00 p.m. PT - White Zombie

11:30 p.m. PT - Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Incredibly Strange Creatures Who Stopped Living and Became Mixed-Up Zombies

These films are also available for viewing on demand on ShoutFactoryTV.com; Shout! Factory TV's Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Android apps; and on various Shout! Factory TV branded channels including Tubi, Amazon Prime Channels, and the Roku Channel.