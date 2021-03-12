Shrek returns to theaters next month in honor of the iconic animated movie's 20th anniversary. On May 18, 2001, Shrek was released on the big screen to instant success, quickly establishing itself as one of the most popular animated movies of all time. To commemorate the occasion, Fathom Events is bringing back the hit movie for three nights only at the tail end of April. Tickets are now on sale as of March 12.

"We are delighted to partner with Universal and DreamWorks Animation to bring Shrek back to the big screen for its 20th anniversary," Fathom Events Vice President of Studio Relations Tom Lucas said in a statement. "This treasured animated feature has enduring multi-generational appeal and makes for a great day at the cinema for the whole family."

Audiences who watch the return of Shrek will also be treated to DreamWorks Animation's acclaimed short film, To: Gerard, and the trailer to the studio's next animated feature, Spirit Untamed, which premieres on June 4.

Directed by the team of Andrew Adamson and Vickey Jenson, Shrek was written by Ted Elliott, Terry Rossio, Joe Stillman, and Roger S. H. Schulman. Originally, it was written with Chris Farley in mind to voice the titular ogre. When Chris Farley died during production, he was recast with Mike Myers stepping in as the new voice of Shrek. Eddie Murphy co-stars as Donkey with the voice cast also including Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona and John Lithgow as Lord Farquaad.

The official synopsis reads: "Kind-hearted ogre Shrek embarks on a daring quest to rescue the feisty Princess Fiona -who's perfectly capable of rescuing herself, thank you very much- with the help of his loveable, loudmouthed Donkey, in an attempt to win back the deed to his beloved swamp from the vain, scheming, and surprisingly petite Lord Farquaad. But what begins as a rescue mission will become an epic story of eternal love and enduring friendship for the ages."

After its release, Shrek became the first movie to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. It was also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. Last year, Shrek was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress. This makes it the first DreamWorks Animation movie and the first animated movie not from Disney to have that unique honor.

Shrek is also known for forever immortalizing the Smash Mouth song "All Star" after it was used in the opening credits. At the time, using the song gave the band immense popularity. In more recent years, the song has resurfaced as a popular internet meme due to its association with Shrek. It has even ranked as one of the most-streamed rock songs in the United States between 2017 and 2020.

Fathom Events will screen Shrek in theaters on April 25, 28, and 29. This will be followed by the Shrek 20th Anniversary Edition home video release, which includes the 4K print of the movie, which will be released on May 11. You can find out more about the event or purchase tickets from Fathom Events.